Paul Gauguin Cruises Honored In The Condé Nast Traveler 2019 Readers' Choice Awards In The Category Of "Top Small Cruise Lines"

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gauguin Cruises (www.pgcruises.com), operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Paul Gauguin, is pleased to announce that Condé Nast Traveler today revealed the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards and Paul Gauguin Cruises was recognized as a finalist in the "Top Small Cruise Lines" category.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a record-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today. The annual poll recognizes the world's best hotels, resorts, countries, cities, islands, spas, airlines, airports, and cruises.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and one of the most prestigious recognitions of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." The full list of winners can be found here.

"Thank you to the readers of Condé Nast Traveler who voted Paul Gauguin Cruises to the esteemed 'Top Small Cruise Lines' list again for 2019," said Diane Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Paul Gauguin Cruises. "We are thrilled to be recognized, and it is a great honor for our talented and dedicated team who deliver extraordinary voyages in Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific."

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle and was voted "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by readers in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2019. In addition to the 2019 award, the line was recognized as one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards from 2016 to 2019, and has received top honors in BRIDES Magazine's Honeymoon Awards for the past three years. And recently the line was recognized for the third time for having the "Best French Polynesia Cruises" in the 2019 AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards. In September 2019, Paul Gauguin Cruises joined PONANT's family, the world leader of small ship cruising.

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is as multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com.

