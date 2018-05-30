Paul Gauguin Cruises Honored On List Of "Top All-Inclusives" In BRIDES Magazine's 2018 Honeymoon Awards

The magazine's annual roundup celebrates the most honeymoon-worthy places around the globe. The 2018 list includes top destinations, hotels, resorts, and all-inclusive accommodations. This is the second year in a row that Paul Gauguin Cruises was recognized in BRIDES Honeymoon Awards.

"We are truly thrilled to have received a BRIDES Honeymoon Award again this year," said Diane Moore, President, Paul Gauguin Cruises. "Our all-inclusive voyages sail to the most romantic destinations in the world—Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific—and we look forward to providing our newlyweds with exceptional service, Polynesian hospitality, and a lifetime of memories."

All voyages with Paul Gauguin Cruises are all-inclusive and feature spacious oceanview suites and staterooms; gourmet dining in all venues including menu specialties designed by celebrity chef Jean-Pierre Vigato; complimentary beverages including select wines and spirits, soft drinks, bottled water, and hot beverages served throughout the ship; an in-cabin refrigerator replenished daily with soft drinks, beer, and bottled water; shipboard entertainment; and all onboard gratuities. In select ports, the ship's watersports marina is available for launching a kayak or paddleboard. Roundtrip airfare between Los Angeles and Papeete, Tahiti, is also included.

On all sailings, guests also receive complimentary access to Paul Gauguin Cruises' two exclusive retreats. Off the coast of Taha'a lies the islet of Motu Mahana, where guests can enjoy a day of watersports, Polynesian activities, a sumptuous barbecue feast, and cocktails from full and floating bars. In Bora Bora, guests can relax on a private, white-sand beach and enjoy refreshments, a game of volleyball, and snorkeling and paddleboarding in crystal-clear waters.

Honeymooners receive a complimentary honeymoon package when sailing with Paul Gauguin Cruises, which includes a special Polynesian blessing ceremony aboard the ship performed by Les Gauguines and Les Gauguins, The Gauguin's troupe of Tahitian entertainers, and hosted by the Cruise Director; an in-stateroom celebratory bottle of Champagne; one 8" x 10" photo portrait; and an exclusive pillow gift. For those celebrating a romantic special occasion, Paul Gauguin Cruises also offers optional wedding ceremony and renewal-of-vows packages in a dreamy setting amid the turquoise lagoons and exotic islands of French Polynesia at Motu Mahana or at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa.

The 2018 Honeymoon Awards are listed in the June/July issue of BRIDES, on newsstands nationwide. The full list is published exclusively online, at www.brides.com.

About BRIDES

BRIDES, published by Condé Nast, is a bimonthly publication reaching more than five million readers per issue. It has been in publication for over 80 years and serves as an authority on engagements, weddings, and marriage. For more information, visit www.brides.com.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Owned by Pacific Beachcomber S.C., French Polynesia's leading luxury hotel and cruise operator, Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle and was voted "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by readers in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2017†. The line was also recognized as one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2017 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was also selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in 2016, 2017, and 2018, and received top honors as the "#1 Cruise Line for Honeymooners" in BRIDES Magazine's 2017 Honeymoon Awards and listed in the publication's "Top All-Inclusives" in the 2018 Honeymoon Awards.

