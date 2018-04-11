Paul Gauguin Cruises Presents Its 2019 Voyages Brochure

The brochure presents sailings by The Gauguin, which offers an elegant yet casual ambiance, luxurious accommodations, gourmet dining, trademark Polynesian hospitality, and all-inclusive value. Cruise itineraries, The Gauguin experience, adventures by land and sea, private retreats, dining venues, deck plans, and the 2019 sailing schedule are also highlighted. To view the brochure online, please click here.

The Gauguin will be showcasing its most sought-after itineraries in 2019: the 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands, 7-night Society Islands & Tahiti Iti, 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus, 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands, and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

The Gauguin will also be returning to Fiji in 2019, offering 12-night and 13-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands itineraries. These comprehensive voyages follow in the wake of explorers, encompassing the exquisite Society Islands, home waters of The Gauguin, and the Cook Islands with its unique culture and exquisite lagoons. Other highlights include sailing across the International Date Line, a rare visit to the Kingdom of Tonga, and the paradisiacal Fijian islands. Ports of call on the voyages are: Papeete, Tahiti; Moorea, Society Islands; Taha'a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook islands; Vava'u, Tonga; Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji; Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji; Beqa Island, Fiji (13-night sailing only); and Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji. The 13-night voyage departs September 7, 2019, with cruise fares from $7,195 per person, and the 12-night sailing departs September 21, 2019, with cruise fares from $7,095 per person. Both sailings include roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles.

In 2019, Paul Gauguin Cruises will present its fourth Reunion Cruise, which features a 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands itinerary, departing April 13 with cruises fares from $7,795 per person. Conceived as a reunion for past guests of Paul Gauguin Cruises and as a gala welcome for newcomers, it presents a number of unique events, including special guests, a festive dinner, cocktail and block parties, opportunities to mingle with senior staff and crew, and more.

Designed specifically to sail the pristine lagoons of these islands, The Gauguin provides an up-close, authentic experience of the South Seas. On all sailings, guests also receive complimentary access to Paul Gauguin Cruises' two exclusive retreats. Off the coast of Taha'a lies the islet of Motu Mahana, where guests can enjoy a day of watersports, Polynesian activities, a sumptuous barbecue feast, and cocktails from full and floating bars. In Bora Bora, guests can relax on a private, white-sand beach and enjoy refreshments, a game of volleyball, and snorkeling and paddleboarding in crystal-clear waters.

Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of 50% off standard all-inclusive cruise fares on all 2019 voyages, plus included roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles. For a brochure, rates, or more information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Professional, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Owned by Pacific Beachcomber S.C., French Polynesia's leading luxury hotel and cruise operator, Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle and was voted "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by readers in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2017†. The line was also recognized as one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2017 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was also selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards in 2016 and 2017, and received top honors as the "#1 Cruise Line for Honeymooners" in BRIDES Magazine's 2017 Honeymoon Awards.

†From Travel + Leisure Magazine, August 2017 © Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. Used under license. Travel + Leisure and Time Inc. Affluent Media Group are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Paul Gauguin Cruises.

