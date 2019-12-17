Paul Gauguin Cruises Reveals 2020 Line-Up Of Special Guests In The South Pacific

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gauguin Cruises (www.pgcruises.com), operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Paul Gauguin, proudly presents its 2020 line-up of special guests who are experts in the wine, photography, fine art, music, and the wonders of the deep.

Maritime Historian Joan Druett's accidental discovery of the grave of a young American whaling wife sparked her interest in the history of life at sea and inspired her to write several acclaimed books on the subject. She will share fascinating stories of life on the high seas on the January 18, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands and the January 29, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus sailings.

Accomplished Latin and ballroom dancers Ryno Van Den Berg and Elena Tokarenko have won high scores in prestigious competitions in Hong Kong, Russia, England, Taipei, South Africa, France, and beyond. These highly accomplished and charismatic entertainers will perform on the January 18, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands and the January 29, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus voyages.

A professional magician since 1998 and TV Star Magician in Brazil, Gustavo Vierini is skilled in illusion in all its forms. He brings his unique blend of magic and humor aboard select sailings of The Gauguin: January 18, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands; January 29, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus; August 29, 2020, Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands; October 3, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands; October 14, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus; November 11, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus; November 21, 2020, Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

Daniel and Sam Baron bring a combined 60 years of grape-growing and winemaking experience on three continents to their approach to making Complant wines. Their goal is to use artisanal practices and minimal intervention to produce delicious wines of vibrancy that seamlessly express time, place, and the cultivated vine. Enjoy a wine tasting and lecture by these passionate winemakers on the February 15, 2020, Tahiti & the Society Islands voyage.

Leslie McGuirk is a professional astrologer with more than 30 years' experience. She has appeared on radio and television and in magazines, and is a popular presenter and author. Discover the evolution of astrology and its place in history on the February 22, 2020, Tahiti & the Society Islands voyage.

Robert Carpenter has been conducting research on coral reefs for the past 30 years in locations throughout the world, including the Caribbean, Hawaii, Australia's Great Barrier Reef, Guam, Palau, and French Polynesia. This leading coral reef expert will provide informative lectures aboard The Gauguin's March 7, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands voyage.

A rising star among French magicians, Nicolas del Pozo perfected his skills in Las Vegas, where he met the greatest illusionists in the world. He since has dazzled audiences around the globe. A mesmerizing show from this master of illusion can be seen on the following sailings: March 7, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands; March 28, 2020, Society Islands, Cook Islands, Tonga & Fiji; April 11, 2020, Fiji to Bali; June 6, 2020, Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands; and June 17, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus.

Expect an extremely fun evening of dancing and singing when musicians Marc Otway and Abi Uttley come aboard. This talented duo performs an exciting musical explosion of upbeat classics through the decades on these cruises: March 7, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands; November 11, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus; and November 21, 2020, Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

As a museum director, scientist, and explorer, Edwin Sobey has traveled the world. Along the way, he has lectured and conducted research on seven continents and all the oceans. Edwin will present a series of lectures on marine topics including whales, coral reefs, ocean acidification, plastics in the sea, and renewable energy on the March 28, 2020, Society Islands, Cook Islands, Tonga & Fiji sailing.

Co-recipient with Al Gore of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 and recipient of a prestigious fellowship from the Guggenheim Foundation, Professor John E. Hay has devoted his life to studying the environment. Join this distinguished author and scholar aboard The Gauguin, and benefit from his expertise during a special presentation on the March 28, 2020, Society Islands, Cook Islands, Tonga & Fiji voyage and the April 11, 2020, Fiji to Bali sailing.

A resident of the Cook Islands since 1969, Helen Henry has been active in the development of the small island nation almost since it first became self-governing. She also operated a tourism company and organized educational programs for travel groups for many years. Now retired, she is happy to share her in-depth knowledge of the Cooks on the March 28, 2020, Society Islands, Cook Islands, Tonga & Fiji voyage and the April 11, 2020, Fiji to Bali cruise.

Douglas Peebles has been photographing the South Pacific and Hawaii for about 40 years, and his work has been published in nearly 70 books and several other publications, including National Geographic Traveler, Islands, Travel Holiday, GEO, Hawaii, and the UK's Traveller magazine. He will offer photography presentations during the March 28, 2020, Society Islands, Cook Islands, Tonga & Fiji voyage and the April 11, 2020, Fiji to Bali sailing.

One of the UK's most in-demand singers, Jonny Ross performs a varied repertoire designed to delight audiences of all ages. He performs on The Gauguin on the following sailings: March 28, 2020, Society Islands, Cook Islands, Tonga & Fiji; April 11, 2020, Fiji to Bali; and August 29, 2020, Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

The Rolling Keys Duo of Sarah Watson and Will Stead are two session musicians who have crafted a sound that has proven successful all over the world. They offer a toe-tapping performance of popular classics from the Fifties to current chart hits on these sailings: March 28, 2020, Society Islands, Cook Islands, Tonga & Fiji; April 11, 2020, Fiji to Bali; October 3, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands; October 14, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus; and November 21, 2020, Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

A television executive for nearly two decades and later a corporate board member, Christopher Kelly has dedicated his retirement to pursuing his lifelong passion for military history. This award-winning author and presenter provides a lecture series on military history and WWII in the Pacific on the April 11, 2020, Fiji to Bali cruise.

Minda Larsen has performed in New York City, across the country, and in more than 80 countries across all seven seas. Come aboard The Gauguin's June 6, 2020, Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands voyage and enjoy a performance by the vocalist named "Best Cabaret Singer 2015" in New York City and nominated for "Best Female Vocalist 2015" by Broadway World.

The Director of Translation and Interpreting at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Scott Homler interprets, translates, and lectures on a variety of subjects and often incorporates art as a primary resource for discussions on cultural identity. Join The Gauguin for a series of lectures offering insights into the life and work of artist Paul Gauguin on the June 6, 2020, Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands voyage.

A native of New Zealand, Cluny Macpherson spent 45 years of his professional life living, teaching, and carrying out research in the Pacific. On the June 6, 2020, Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands voyage of The Gauguin, Cluny will conduct a series of lectures that summarize the history of the Pacific region.

Jeff and Daleen Steichen are the creators and owners of Batch 206 Distillery located in downtown Seattle, Washington. Batch 206 Distillery is a true, small-batch artisan facility, handcrafting products in small batches on a 1,000-liter, handmade custom Kothe still. They will join The Gauguin on the June 17, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus voyage and present seminars and tastings of their Pacific Northwest handcrafted spirits.

Award-winning chef Jean-Robert de Cavel has maintained a Mobil 5-star restaurant, opened several restaurants in the Cincinnati area, served as Chef-in-Residence at the Midwest Culinary Institute at Cincinnati State, and been named a Master Chef by Maîtres Cuisiniers de France. Enjoy a lecture and culinary demonstration by this acclaimed chef and entrepreneur on the July 11, 2020, Tahiti & the Society Islands voyage.

A star of musical stages across North America, Josh Young has charmed audiences and won numerous awards for his work. Join us aboard The Gauguin for a thrilling performance by this acclaimed Broadway star on the July 18, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands and the July 29, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus voyages.

A strolling magician and elite member of the Magic Castle—the legendary private club for magicians in Hollywood—Patricia Magicia delights audiences with her skill and charm, always with French flair. See a dazzling demonstration of Patricia's unique talents aboard the July 18, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands and the July 29, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus sailings.

A dynamic speaker who specializes in Pacific Island cultural arts, Dr. Teri Sowell is a distinguished researcher, author, and teacher. She also has curated many art exhibitions nationwide. Teri weaves together threads of past and present traditions in a series of lively lectures that enriches the cultural experience on board during the July 18, 2020, Cook Islands & Society Islands and the July 29, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus sailings.

Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer are the owners and winemakers of Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, an ultra-premium, sustainable, 70-acre vineyard with an international reputation for producing world-class Pinot Noir and Pinot Gris. Enjoy a wine lecture and a tasting of Pfeiffer Winery wines when Robin and Danuta join The Gauguin's July 29, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus voyage.

Maurice Bligh is a man with mission: to set the record straight about his famous forebear, who is widely known as "Captain Bligh" of the legendary HMS Bounty. Join Maurice aboard The Gauguin's August 29, 2019, Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands voyage as he reveals historic truths about Admiral William Bligh—and explains how Hollywood got it all wrong: there never was a ship called HMS Bounty!

Tom O'Neil has helped a wide range of people, from students to CEOs, achieve their goals through his best-selling books, motivational speeches, and one-on-one coaching. This internationally recognized expert in personal development and career management will inspire with his live presentations aboard The Gauguin's August 29, 2019, Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands voyage.

A native of Montréal, Canada, Pascale Guertin is a well-rounded musician who was born to sing. This talented artist performs Remembering Edith Piaf and From Argentina with Love aboard the August 29, 2019, Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands voyage.

Kim Stare Wallace has been passionate about the wine industry since her father founded Dry Creek Vineyard in 1972. Don Wallace quickly learned every aspect of the business upon marrying Kim. Join us aboard The Gauguin on the October 14, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus sailing for the couple's presentation on Dry Creek Vineyard and a tasting of their excellent wines.

A journalist and educator specializing in astronomy, Dan Benedict has been introducing cruise passengers with an interest in stargazing to the wonders of the night sky since 1998. Enjoy series of presentations and nighttime star watches led by this fascinating expert on the November 11, 2020, Society Islands & Tuamotus sailing.

A popular guest lecturer aboard The Gauguin, art history professor Caroline Boyle-Turner returns for the November 21, 2020, Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands voyage. An acclaimed expert on Paul Gauguin and his circle of artists, she enriches guests' appreciation of The Gauguin's namesake through a series of lectures.

