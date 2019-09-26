Paul Gauguin Cruises Wins "Best French Polynesia Cruises" In The 2019 AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gauguin Cruises (www.pgcruises.com), operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Paul Gauguin, is pleased to announce that it won "Best French Polynesia Cruises" in the 2019 AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards. This is the third consecutive year Paul Gauguin Cruises has won this award.

"Paul Gauguin Cruises sails year round in French Polynesia and offers authentic experiences in the islands," said Diane Moore, CEO, Paul Gauguin Cruises. "We are thrilled to receive this special award from AFAR magazine that celebrates our extraordinary voyages."

Paul Gauguin Cruises was also a finalist in the "Small Ship" and "Food & Beverage" award categories. AFAR magazine asked readers to vote for their favorite cruise lines, hotels, and airlines in its fourth annual Travelers' Choice Awards. This year, AFAR readers cast more than 200,000 votes to recognize the best in hospitality. The full list of winners is available at www.afar.com, and the awards are featured in the November/December 2019 issue of AFAR magazine.

Paul Gauguin Cruises offers 7- to 16-night voyages in Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific year round. Designed specifically to sail the pristine lagoons of the destination, The Gauguin provides an up-close, authentic experience of the South Seas and offers an elegant yet casual ambiance with luxurious accommodations, gourmet dining in three dining venues, trademark Polynesian hospitality, private beach retreats, and all-inclusive value.

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle and was voted "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by readers in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2019*. The line was also recognized as one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was also selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards from 2016 to 2019, and has received top honors in BRIDES Magazine's Honeymoon Awards for the past three years. In September 2019, Paul Gauguin Cruises joined PONANT's family, the world leader of small ship cruising.

