Paul Goebel Selected as NFEC's Financial Education Instructor of the Year

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Goebel, leader of the University of North Texas Student Money Management Center, has been chosen to receive the 2023 Financial Education Instructor of the Year (FEIY) Award. The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) awards this honor annually to a distinguished financial educator making outstanding contributions to the financial wellness movement.

The NFEC established the FEIY Award to acknowledge the valuable contribution educators make to the success of their students. Award recipients demonstrate their strong commitment to spreading financial wellness and positively impacting the lives of the people they reach.

To learn more about Paul Goebel, visit: https://www.financialeducatorscouncil.org/paul-goebel-2023-financial-education-instructor-of-the-year/

The Student Money Management Center Paul Goebel launched at UNT in 2005 represents one of the first non-academic, dedicated financial education programs on a university campus, serving all students regardless of degree pursuit or college affiliation. Since its creation, the Center has grown to include three professional staff members, two graduate assistants, and six undergraduate mentors. Together, their efforts have served 166,677 students with education and special events; guided 11,016 students to options, resources, and opportunities through personalized coaching sessions; kept 15,527 students enrolled in college through emergency loan support; and welcomed more than 300,000 unique visitors to the Center's website.

In addition to leading the UNT Center, Goebel has been much sought-after for his collaboration and advocacy on the national stage, helping establish financial education programming at over 200 universities and community colleges across the country.

The NFEC selects the Financial Education Instructor of the Year (FEIY) Award according to three primary criteria: 1) education; 2) awareness; and 3) sustainability. Paul Goebel ranked highly across all three measures:

Education. Goebel's UNT center has applied the concepts of financial education and teamwork principles to create a dynamic array of student-centered financial education services. These services include comprehensive instruction across three campuses; personal financial coaching sessions led by professionals, trained graduate students, and peer mentors; a bank of online resources; and an emergency assistance loan program.

Awareness. Paul Goebel conducts extensive outreach to spread awareness about his center's student education offerings through a variety of channels. He also has shared his expertise and advocacy for financial literacy as a keynote speaker at more than 100 seminars, webinars, and conferences around the nation.

Sustainability. The sustainability of Goebel's work is evidenced by the longevity and success of the UNT Student Money Management Center. In addition, after witnessing a vacuum of support and networking his colleagues across Texas were experiencing as they tried to bring financial education services to their campuses, Paul co-founded the Texas Association of Collegiate Financial Education Professionals (TACFEP). This organization is the first statewide association to be formed in the U.S.

"The NFEC felt selecting Paul Goebel for this year's FEIY Award was a clear choice," says Vince Shorb, the NFEC CEO. "College students are our workers and leaders of the future. By giving them real-world personal finance skills, Paul Goebel is making a difference not only in their lives but for our entire society."

Empirical research has established that educators have the single most powerful impact on learners' success. Financial education is a unique subject to teach because every person has their own habits, background, and sentiments regarding money. For that reason, distinguished collegiate financial literacy instructors must do more than simply dispense knowledge; they must facilitate the practical application of the knowledge into real-world decisions, helping learners modify their behaviors toward reaching greater financial wellness.

The National Financial Educators Council is proud to honor financial educators and advocates who have made significant contributions to the financial wellness movement. The FEIY Award was created to encourage others in the financial literacy space to continue breaking down boundaries and promoting financial health.

