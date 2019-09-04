Paul Greenberg, CRM Trailblazer, Joins the Board of Advisors at PowerFluence

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerFluence, an IT services firm, announced today that Paul Greenberg is joining their Board of Advisors. Mr. Greenberg is the Founder and Managing Partner of The 56 Group, a consulting and advisory company providing thought leadership around CRM and customer experience since 2002.

"We are quite honored to have Paul joining our Board of Advisors. He brings a breadth and depth of experience to our board that is unparalleled," said Dileep Srinivasan, Founding Partner of PowerFluence.

As Founder and Managing Partner of The 56 Group, Paul provides consulting and advisory services around CRM and customer engagement. He is the author of "CRM at the Speed of Light: Essential Customer Strategy for the 21st Century," (McGraw-Hill, 2010) which has been printed in 9 languages, 27 countries, 4 editions and multiple printings. He is also the author of the book, "The Commonwealth of Self-Interest: Customer Engagement, Business Benefit" (56G Press, 2017). Paul is a graduate of Northwestern University.

"I am thrilled to be joining PowerFluence's board," he said. "I've known this management team for quite some time and have seen the kind of impressive business results they can deliver to their clients. With all the dynamics going on in the CRM and digital world today, it's a very exciting time, and PowerFluence is well placed to be a leader in this space."

"Paul brings such a wealth of experience to the table, it's hard to know where to start," said Peter Grambs, President. "I'm really looking forward to engaging with Paul and tapping into his insights and knowledge base."

PowerFluence, located in Somerset, NJ, is a provider of IT services and solutions. They specialize in digital transformation consulting and digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Cloud. In addition, they have a Salesforce.com practice providing consulting and implementation services across the Salesforce.com ecosystem. Their management team comes from a strong background of senior positions at Booz Allen, Cognizant, and Atos.

