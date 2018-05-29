Paul Harris, CEO of Aurora, Appointed as the HDBaseT Alliance's New Chair of the AV Work Group

"I am excited to lead the activities of the AV Work Group going forward, addressing the hot topics in the market today," said Paul Harris. "Our initial agenda and scope of work will focus on the development of HDBaseT networking and HDBaseT-IP, future native interface support, and standardization of control systems within HDBaseT systems. I look forward to working with the HDBaseT contributors and establish standards for a variety of Audio Visual, IP, and control protocols during my tenure."

"We are happy to welcome Paul to this position, as we continue to forge ahead in the AV market," said Ariel Sobelman, President, HDBaseT Alliance. "The participation of leading Alliance members in the AV Work Group is essential to realize our goals of continuously expanding and developing the HDBaseT standard. I believe Paul can draw the top players in our market to contribute to this effort."

Paul Harris is both the CEO and CTO of Aurora, and has been responsible for the company's innovative products over the past 20 years. He brings extensive knowledge of HDMI, HDBaseT, AV over IP, IP Control, and much more.

The HDBaseT Alliance's AV Work Group is open to all contributor members. For more information, please contact Tzahi Madgar, HDBaseT Alliance Director of Business Development & Secretary of the Board.

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive sectors, and it counts today with more than 200 members and thousands of products.

