Q1 2023 Deal Flow Doubled From Q1 2022, Exceeding $50 Billion in Value YTD

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the broader market headwinds for corporate finance and M&A deals, the Paul Hastings premier Global Finance practice's Q1 2023 deal flow increased year-over-year by 100% over the first quarter of 2022. Continuing its strong momentum into 2023, the robust team of 150+ finance lawyers represented more than 80 direct lenders and 50 investment banks in nearly 100 deals across varied industries including technology, healthcare, energy, and others.

The success of the firm's Global Finance practice has been further bolstered by recent elite lateral additions, including the New York-based partner trio of Marc Lashbrook, Josh Zelig, and David Barash from Cahill; New York and London partners Morgan Bale, Patrick Bright, and Alexander Horstmann-Caines from Weil; and a top-ranked global finance team comprising Mo Nurmohamed , Ross Anderson , Karan Chopra and Rob Davidson from Latham & Watkins.

Paul Hastings Global Finance Group Has Record Q1; Q1 2023 Deal Flow Doubled From Q1 2022, Exceeding $50 Billion in Value YTD Tweet this

Representative recent highlights include:

The practice is consistently ranked among leading legal advisers and is regularly recognized for its high-profile and complex work in the U.S., UK, and other key international markets. Recently, the practice won the "Team of the Year: Loans" award at the IFLR Europe Awards 2023 and was shortlisted for 2023 "Banking Law Firm of the Year" by Chambers USA.

About Paul Hastings

With widely recognized elite teams in finance, mergers & acquisitions, private equity, restructuring and special situations, litigation, employment, and real estate, Paul Hastings is a premier law firm providing intellectual capital and superior execution globally to the world's leading investment banks, asset managers, and corporations.

SOURCE Paul Hastings LLP