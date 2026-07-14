Paul Hayward of ICTV Sits Down with Sullivan Mermel Partner Luke Van de Loo to Discuss Why a Nearly 30-Year-Old Financial Philosophy Matters More Than Ever

CHICAGO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During a recent conversation with ICTV's Paul Hayward, Luke Van de Loo, Partner at Sullivan Mermel, discussed how founder Bridget Sullivan Mermel transformed what began as a tax preparation practice into a comprehensive financial planning firm after repeatedly seeing clients make costly financial decisions without fully understanding their tax consequences. In 2008, she evolved the practice into a fee-only financial planning firm, making tax strategy the foundation of every financial decision.

Hayward: Bridget didn't set out to build a financial planning firm. It sounds like she kept seeing the same mistakes over and over again.

Van de Loo: That's exactly what happened. As a CPA, she saw clients receiving financial advice that often overlooked significant tax consequences. Rather than correcting those mistakes after they happened, she wanted to help clients make better decisions before they occurred. That led her to transition into comprehensive financial planning, where tax strategy became part of every conversation instead of an afterthought.

Despite changing markets, tax laws, and financial products, Van de Loo said the firm's philosophy has remained remarkably consistent: every financial decision should be viewed through a tax lens rather than addressed in isolation.

Hayward: It strikes me that tax strategy isn't another service you offer. It seems to be the lens through which you approach every financial decision.

Van de Loo: That's exactly right. Many financial decisions have tax consequences that can last for years. We don't believe tax planning should happen after the fact or once a year. It should be part of every decision from the beginning. Whether we're helping a business owner preparing for growth, someone managing stock compensation, or a family planning for retirement, our goal is to help clients make smarter financial decisions that allow them to keep more of what they've worked so hard to earn while creating greater confidence about the future.

Hayward noted that beneath the discussion of tax strategy was something equally important: relationships. Sullivan Mermel has intentionally remained a boutique firm, allowing advisors to understand not only their clients' finances, but also their families, businesses, and long-term goals.

Hayward: It sounds like your clients aren't just looking for someone to manage numbers. They're looking for someone who understands the bigger picture.

Van de Loo: Exactly. Financial decisions are personal. Whether someone is growing a business, planning for retirement, caring for family, or navigating a major life transition, every decision has both financial and personal implications. Our role is to help clients navigate those moments with confidence, knowing today's decisions support tomorrow's goals.

Hayward observed that what distinguishes Sullivan Mermel isn't simply tax expertise. It's the firm's commitment to integrating tax strategy, financial planning, and long-term relationships into one coordinated approach that helps clients make better decisions throughout every stage of life.

"Bridget built this firm around solving a problem she saw every day," Van de Loo said. "Nearly 30 years later, we're still helping clients make better financial decisions by looking not just at today, but at how today's choices affect tomorrow."

About Sullivan Mermel, Inc.

Sullivan Mermel, Inc. is a Chicago-based, fee-only Registered Investment Advisor specializing in comprehensive financial planning and integrated tax strategy. The firm helps individuals, families, and business owners make smarter financial decisions by combining investment guidance, tax planning, and long-term financial advice into a single, coordinated approach.

www.sullivanmermel.com

About ICTV

ICTV is an AI-powered financial intelligence network focused on helping investors and business leaders stay informed through expert commentary, thought leadership, market analysis, and AI-assisted insights.

www.getICTV.com

Contact:

Paul Hayward

312-969-7285

[email protected]

SOURCE InCight TV