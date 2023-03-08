Paul Hoelscher to Join OsteoCentric Technologies as Chief Commercial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoCentric Technologies, an innovative technology company in the orthopedic and dental markets focused on the implant to bone interface, is thrilled to announce that Paul Hoelscher is joining the company as Chief Commercial Officer. In this new role, Paul will be responsible for driving key commercial initiatives in orthopedic and dental segments. In addition to driving topline growth, he will also be focused on hiring and developing top talent and instituting a winning culture.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience at Stryker, Paul is a highly successful commercial executive who has managed large cross-functional teams and designed and launched leading-edge medical device technologies and solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Paul to our team at OsteoCentric," said Eric Brown, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OsteoCentric Technologies. "His extensive experience and expertise in sales and marketing, integration initiatives, and clinical operations will be critical in driving our strategic growth."

"I am delighted to be joining OsteoCentric Technologies," said Hoelscher. "The company's Mechanical Integration platform (UnifiMI™) is a game-changer in the orthopedic and dental market segments and I look forward to working with the team to expand on their initial success with KOL surgeons in 80+ teaching hospitals."

Mr. Hoelscher and other key OsteoCentric leaders are attending this week's 2023 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, NV (Booth #2250).

About OsteoCentric Technologies

OsteoCentric Technologies is a privately held technology development company empowering surgeons with Mechanical Integration ("MI"), a revolutionary new method of instantly securing implants to bone. This less-invasive, forward-thinking technique was developed by OsteoCentric Technologies to directly address the problem of implant instability across all orthopedic, spine, and dental surgical segments. The company was founded in 2015 and is funded by a group of sophisticated single-family offices. The corporate headquarters are in Austin, Texas, with a state-of-the-art innovation and product development center located in Logan, Utah.

