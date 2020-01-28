Paul Holland Joins Mach49 to Lead Corporate Venture Practice

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the leading growth incubator for global businesses, announced that Silicon Valley venture capital veteran Paul Holland will officially join their leadership team as Managing Director and VC-in-Residence of the company's rapidly growing Corporate Venture Investing practice. Holland has been a General Partner at Foundation Capital for nearly two decades and will remain active with his existing investments.

"Having worked with Mach49 as an advisor to help design and scale their Corporate Venture Investing offering, I'm excited to officially join this experienced and talented team of successful entrepreneurs, VCs, and C-suite executives," said Holland. "It's perfect timing, too, because Mach49 is seeing increasing demand from global businesses looking to get more growth from venturing."

Mach49 helps global businesses disrupt markets and create new growth opportunities. Leveraging the team's Silicon Valley experience and global networks, Mach49 focuses 100 percent on execution helping clients launch ventures, build internal incubators, and do corporate venture investing and partnering to drive growth.

"One of the aspects of Mach49 that most attracts me is that it gives me an opportunity to work side-by-side with clients," said Holland. "I partner with them on their new venture teams, CVC funds, corporate accelerators, and executive investment management teams to ensure their startup investments and partnerships thrive."

Prior to his career in venture capital, Holland was a global sales executive helping Reed Hastings take Pure Software public. After he was recruited by Andy Rachleff of Benchmark Capital, Holland ran the worldwide go-to-market strategy at Kana Communications for Mark Gainey. Pure Software and Kana Communications both went public with a combined market capitalization greater than $12B US.

He is the former President of the Western Association of Venture Capitalists (WAVC) and the producer of Something Ventured , a critically-acclaimed documentary about the early days of Silicon Valley.

About Mach49

Mach49 partners with global businesses to disrupt markets and create new growth opportunities. Mach49 focuses on execution, with a unique approach to venture building and investing fueled by decades of Silicon Valley experience. Founded in 2014, with incubation hubs worldwide, Mach49 is a privately-held company based in Redwood City. To learn more, please visit www.mach49.com .

