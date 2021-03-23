Paul Hormaza And Estelita Sánchez Castro's New Book La Última Travesía Del Guerrero Y Mi Primer Beso, An Enthralling Tale Of Chivalry, Nationalism, And Hope For Freedom From Strife And Toil

Paul Hormaza and Estelita Sánchez Castro said this about their book: "'Literature is a journey, not a destination.' La última travesía del guerrero y mi primer beso plunges us into a journey through the coasts of the South Pacific where a warrior fights his last battle in the most adverse conditions to preserve the noblest status of his nation: freedom. We are accompanied on this journey by pristine and crystalline poetry that arises from the most unpublished depths of the soul where the innocence of 'The First Kiss' inevitably evokes the naivety of first love. Welcome aboard in this fascinating journey where war and love travel over the limits of sacrifice to obtain a single triumph: the victory of life."

Published by Page Publishing, Paul Hormaza and Estelita Sánchez Castro's new book La última travesía del guerrero y mi primer beso will surely captivate the readers with awe-inspiring journeys in life that emanate grace and passion told in various literary forms.

Consumers who wish to partake in a voyage of words, images, and evoking human thoughts and emotions can purchase La última travesía del guerrero y mi primer beso in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

