Paul Houska Joins Holborn Corporation as Senior Vice President

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Holborn Corporation (Holborn), a U.S.-based independent reinsurance broker, announced today that Paul Houska has joined the company as Senior Vice President in its Kansas City branch office, effective immediately.

Mr. Houska, a highly skilled reinsurance professional with more than three decades of industry expertise, will be responsible for enhancing Holborn's existing relationships and helping to drive continued growth for the firm across the Midwest region.

Mr. Houska joins Holborn from General Reinsurance Corporation (Gen Re), where he has held a number of marketing, underwriting and management roles since 1987. His experience covers many key functional areas including client management and business development, individual risk, program and treaty underwriting, reserving and pricing, product line management, new product development, talent development, strategic planning and execution, and company operations. Most recently, Mr. Houska served as Senior Vice President, Treaty Account Executive in the Mutual Practice business unit within North America.

Frank Harrison, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Holborn, said: "Paul's reinsurance product and structuring expertise, proven track record of success and ability to build trust-based relationships with clients is a wonderful addition to our firm. His appointment further demonstrates Holborn's enthusiasm and deep commitment to our clients across the U.S. and, more specifically, within the Midwest. Such critical additions to our leadership team make us well positioned to serve our current and future clients as we approach Holborn's centennial in 2020."

Mr. Houska said: "Holborn delivers the stability of business platform, product suite and access to the global reinsurance market that allows the firm to successfully execute uniquely developed client solutions, allowing its clients to confidently pursue their business objectives. I am excited to join the Holborn team and I look forward to working closely with all of my colleagues to pursue market opportunities based on tailoring the firm's sophisticated analytics and personalized client services."

Mr. Houska holds a BSBA in Finance from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He also holds the CPCU and ARe designations.

About Holborn

Holborn Corporation (Holborn) is a privately held independent reinsurance brokerage firm established in 1920. With a commitment to integrity and focus on long-term relationships, Holborn's offerings include advanced analytic tools, global market access and responsive services. Through the adoption of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 1998, Holborn became exclusively owned by its employees. For additional information, please visit www.holborn.com.

