Paul Ingholt Joins Guidehouse as Partner

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, announced today that Paul Ingholt has joined the firm as a partner in the National Security Segment (NSS) where he will collaborate with leaders across the NSS to focus on business performance and expand the firm's footprint in the Intelligence Community (IC).

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the NSS team at Guidehouse and look forward to the innovative ways he will help evolve our business," said John Saad, partner and national security sector leader at Guidehouse. "He is a proven leader who is a great fit to help advance our strategic vision."

A recognized leader in financial and budget management and strategy as a government executive and consultant, Ingholt will be responsible for managing financial performance, ensuring the development of effective business strategies, and promoting the integration of capabilities to address emerging client challenges.

With 30 years of intelligence and defense expertise, Ingholt has advised senior leaders in the US Department of Defense and the IC on program analysis and strategy. From his initial service as an intelligence analyst on NATO and European security in the closing years of the Cold War, Ingholt was involved in critical US defense policy and planning efforts, which led to roles in intelligence planning and programming.

Previously, he served a senior vice president and partner at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he led teams supporting clients across the IC, as well as providing defense and security transformation leadership for foreign clients.

"I am delighted the join the Guidehouse team," said Ingholt. "I look forward to fostering collaboration across defense and intelligence businesses in key areas and am excited about expanding our services to help our clients with the complex security challenges they face."

