Paul Jaspers Joins In HIS Name HR LLC

LANCASTER, Penn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In HIS Name HR LLC, based in Lancaster, PA, has announced that Paul Jaspers has joined the company as Human Resources Partner.

Paul possesses decades of HR industry experience. Previously, Paul led HR activities for a private international consumer products company in Chester County, PA. As part of the leadership team, he helped them grow global sales eight-fold, from $50 million to $400 million.

After that, Paul worked with a family-owned Lancaster County manufacturing company for three years, before joining a nonprofit organization, a church with weekend attendance of 17,000 and a staff of 250 spanning 16 locations.

In HIS Name HR has been implementing high-performance HR programs for Christian-value-based for-profit companies and organizations, including Christian colleges, ministries, camps and churches, since 2011. In this new role as Human Resources Partner, Paul will support organizations to achieve their goals and scale their organizations.

"We are excited to have Paul join our team to help take this HR organization to the next level. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities complement our growing team of seasoned executives," says Mark A. Griffin, president and founder of In HIS Name HR LLC.

More information about Paul Jaspers is available at https://inhisnamehr.com/about/.

In HIS Name HR LLC provides effective HR solutions for small and mid-sized organizations.

Official Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inhisnamehr/

Twitter: http://twitter.com/inhisnamehr

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/InHISNameHR

Media Contact

Company Name: In HIS Name HR LLC

Contact Person: Mark A. Griffin

Phone: (717) 572-2183

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://inhisnamehr.com/

SOURCE In HIS Name HR