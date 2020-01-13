Paul K. Schrieffer is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WEST COVINA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul K. Schrieffer is being recognized by Continental Who's Who in the field of Law as the Attorney of the Year for his outstanding work ethic in the field of Law and for his current role as Founding Partner at P.K. Schrieffer, LLP.

Founded in February of 1998, P.K. Schrieffer, LLP, represents clients in litigated matters in state and federal courts throughout California, as well as Hawaii, Arizona, Nevada and other jurisdictions.

As founding partner of the firm, Mr. Schrieffer acts as national monitoring counsel for Underwriters at Lloyds and London companies in multi-district federal court litigation, as well as in state courts. Specializing in Litigation & Trial Work, Mr. Schrieffer practices law in California, Pennsylvania, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Kentucky and Hawaii. With more than 29 years of practicing law, Mr. Schrieffer has tried complex, high exposure cases for many clients ranging from insurance bad faith and broker E&O to wrongful termination and catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death and construction. Renowned in his field, he has also represented event cancellation and contingency insurers nationally and internationally, including legal matters arising from tours such as Michael Jackson's "This Is It" concerts in London, England, Foo Fighters World Tour, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Kings of Leon, Nicki Minaj, The Beastie Boys, YES LLC, and Live Earth Concerts. Additionally, Mr. Schrieffer has successfully argued before the California Court of Appeal, including the Second District in First Pacific Bank v. Underwriters at Lloyds and Carpenter v. NBC Universal.

Throughout his education and training, Mr. Schrieffer received his Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law, and his Bachelors of Arts degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

To further his professional development, Mr. Schrieffer is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), Alley County Bar Association, and American Board of Trial Advocates.

In recognition of his professional development, Mr. Schrieffer is AV Rated Preeminent™ 5.0 out of 5 by Martindale Hubble and is recognized as a California Super Lawyer by the Los Angeles Magazine (2014 – 2018).

