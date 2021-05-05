Paul Kappelman, Former Ardent Health Services COO, Joins Sadiant Health's Board of Directors

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadiant Health, the leading on-demand healthcare staffing network, today announced healthcare executive, Paul Kappelman, has joined its board of directors.

"We are thrilled to add Paul to our board of directors and know his insight and guidance will be invaluable as we continue our national growth trajectory," said Casey Robertson, Sadiant Health's chief executive officer. "Paul's proven track record in successfully running health systems has earned him a tremendous amount of respect throughout the healthcare community. His experience will serve us well as we continue to integrate our on-demand staffing platform in healthcare facilities across the country."

Kappelman is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience leading multi-state and multi-site healthcare organizations. In his current consultancy, he serves as a senior advisor to McKinsey and Company and several private equity firms concentrated in healthcare. Kappelman established his consultancy after serving as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Ardent Health Services for more than three years. Prior to joining Ardent, Kappelman served as president of hospital operations for LHP Hospital Group, Inc., chief executive officer at Northwest Medical Center and chief executive officer at Oro Valley Hospital, where he led the development of the hospital from the ground up.

"Clinician staffing shortages are a major issue for all healthcare facilities and Sadiant provides a great solution," said Kappelman. "A flexible staffing pool that's on-demand, trustworthy and integrated is exactly what healthcare facilities need today. I look forward to doing my part to advance Sadiant's mission to address these shortages and improve the lives of clinicians across the country."

The Sadiant solution – a web and app-based staffing network – gives facilities on-demand access to qualified, fully-vetted clinicians, extending their float pool of available talent. Clinicians enjoy the benefits that come with working as w2 employees but with full flexibility, higher pay and comprehensive career support as part of the Sadiant team.

Sadiant's team of registered nurses, medical assistants, respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants, licensed vocational nurses, surgical technologists and more serve healthcare facilities across Texas, Tennessee and Georgia.

Sadiant Health is a leading on-demand healthcare staffing solution. Champions for flexible working, higher pay for nurses and lower costs for healthcare facilities, Sadiant is transforming the nurse staffing industry with its app and web portal that connect nurses and healthcare facilities directly – removing the middleman. Sadiant was founded by nurses who created an on-demand solution so healthcare facilities can maintain critical staffing ratios needed to provide the best patient care possible. With its team of qualified nurses, serving healthcare facilities across Texas, Sadiant is improving healthcare one shift at a time.

