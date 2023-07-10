PAUL KENNEDY NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, SPORTS COMMUNICATIONS AND SCOTT MARKLEY NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS AT THE BIG TEN CONFERENCE

News provided by

Big Ten Conference

10 Jul, 2023, 16:00 ET

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Ten Conference has named Paul Kennedy vice president, sports communications and Scott Markley vice president, strategic communications. Effective August 7, 2023, Kennedy will oversee communications operations for all 28 Big Ten Conference-sponsored sports, while Markley will lead strategic communications and media relations across the Big Ten Conference. Both Kennedy and Markley will report to deputy commissioner Diane Dietz and will be based at Big Ten Conference headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois. 

Continue Reading
The Big Ten Conference has named Paul Kennedy vice president, sports communications and Scott Markley vice president, strategic communications.
The Big Ten Conference has named Paul Kennedy vice president, sports communications and Scott Markley vice president, strategic communications.

"I am thrilled to welcome Paul and Scott to the Big Ten Conference," Dietz stated. "Their extensive leadership and experience within collegiate athletics will help the conference continue to provide best-in-class service to our member institutions, student-athletes, and media partners."

Prior to joining the Big Ten Conference, Kennedy served 11 years in the Northwestern University Department of Athletics & Recreation (NUDAR), most recently as associate athletics director for strategic initiatives and communications. He oversaw the department's strategic communications, media relations, public relations, broadcast and new media initiatives. Before arriving in Evanston in 2012, Kennedy spent three years in media relations with the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks. He earned his bachelor's degree in economics from George Washington University.

Markley joins the Big Ten Conference after serving the past two years as senior associate athletic director for communications at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). As the primary spokesperson and strategic communicator for UCLA athletics, he advised senior administrators and head coaches on communications matters and oversaw the athletic communications department. Markley also brings a wealth of experience in corporate communications with previous stops at Kellogg's, McDonald's and Walmart, and he served as a spokesperson for the Supreme Court of the United States from 2006-14. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in economics from San Diego State University in 2005.

The Big Ten Conference (bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission of research, graduate, professional and undergraduate teaching and public service. Founded in 1896, the Big Ten has sustained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that enforce the priority of academics in the lives of students competing in intercollegiate athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The broad-based programs of the 14 Big Ten institutions will provide over $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. The Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men's ice hockey and men's and women's lacrosse since 2013.

View Online: https://bit.ly/3D4aIyq

Contact: Megan Althoff
Big Ten Conference
[email protected]

SOURCE Big Ten Conference

Also from this source

BIG TEN CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES EXCITING FUTURE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FORMATS FOR 2024 AND 2025

KERRY KENNY NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF THE BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.