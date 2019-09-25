Paul Lieberstein, "Toby" from Hit TV Series "The Office," Speaking on Comedy in the Workplace at EMBARC HR Innovators Summit

"Getting humor right is tricky for any employer brand. If done well, it can help create a fun and positive brand reputation while building an authentic connection with people," said Paul Lieberstein. "I love that CareerArc is bringing together HR leaders to innovate in the employer branding space, and I'm excited to be part of this summit."

Lieberstein's session is titled "Fireside chat with America's favorite HR manager: How to find humor in workplace dysfunction and tell compelling stories through comedy." This topic addresses the challenging task of how to appropriately and effectively infuse humor into employer branding, a critical focus area for HR leaders. Session objectives include:

Discuss workplace dysfunction and how to identify and observe it

Learn the foundations of storytelling, which has become an increasingly important skill in every role, especially in HR

Discover behind-the-scenes details on how the HR profession was studied, written and portrayed in "The Office"

Interact with America's favorite HR manager through audience Q&A

The session will be followed by a 30-minute meet and greet with Lieberstein.

EMBARC will provide leaders in the human capital space with a forum for sharing and discussing trends, best practices and disruption in talent acquisition and career transition. Speakers include C-suite executives from companies such as CVS Health, HubSpot, Indeed, Wayfair, Mercer, UCLA, The Sourcing Institute and more. Attendees will participate in highly interactive sessions and hear from and work with HR tech industry luminaries and practitioners who are shaping the future of work, talent attraction and management.

To learn more about EMBARC Summit, click here .

