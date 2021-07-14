Paul Loh and Jason Wilson Recognized as 2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers by Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partners Paul Loh and Jason Wilson were selected to the prestigious "Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers" list by Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ).

The list was published by LABJ on July 12, 2021. In this special segment, LABJ gathered and alphabetically listed some of the very best litigators in the business. LABJ specifically recognized those lawyers who are superb litigation specialists and you would definitely want in your corner in court.

LABJ describes Willenken's managing partner Paul Loh as having "extensive litigation experience [as he] has tried over 120 jury trials, court trials, and arbitrations during his impressive career. He counsels and defends leading corporations in high-stakes litigation with a focus on product liability and major torts, white collar criminal defense and internal investigations, intellectual property, class actions, and complex business litigation. As a result of his substantial trial experience, major companies turn to Loh for some of their most challenging, high-stakes litigation cases and have engaged him just months or weeks before trial, specifically to act as trial counsel."

LABJ describes partner Jason Wilson as having "tried 15 cases to a jury, judge, or arbitrator [during his notable career]. He is frequently retained as trial counsel by Fortune 500 clients, often just weeks before trial. He focuses on complex commercial business litigation, representing Fortune 500 companies across a range of industries in real estate, energy and utilities, environmental, intellectual property, class action, and complex business matters."

Congratulations to Paul and Jason and the other top litigators who made this impressive list.

To read LABJ's 2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys edition, click here.

