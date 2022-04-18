Paul M. Chabala is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TROY, Ohio, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul M. Chabala is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the Manufacturing Engineering field and in acknowledgment of his work at Crown Equipment Corporation.

Paul M. Chabala has over 25 years of experience with national and international product innovation and implementation. He has pioneered new applications for 3D printing technology and has worked with his teams to oversee the entire production and manufacturing process.

Paul M. Chabala

Mr. Chabala started his college education at Kent State University, studying Fine/Studio Arts from 1989-1993. He then completed an Associate's degree in Industrial and Product design at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh in 1996. Mr. Chabala later went back to school, graduating in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Technology from Bowling Green State University.

In 1996, Mr. Chabala began his career with Rapid Prototyping of 3D Technical Services, where he remained until 2013. He became the Manager of the Design Model Shop at Crown Equipment Corporation in 2013, where he managed staff and company operations. The company promoted him to Additive Manufacturing Lead in 2020, where he works with a team to investigate, integrate, and innovate enterprise strategies. Mr. Chabala focuses on long-term business plans to ensure the company remains a leading innovator in forklift and material-handling equipment.

Remaining involved in the industry, Mr. Chabala is a member of the IDSA and APMM. In the future, Mr. Chabala hopes to advance the organization on a global scale.

For more information, visit crown.com.

Contact:

Katherine Green,

516-825-5634,

[email protected]continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who