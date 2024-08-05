PAUL MASSON BRANDY AND PAUL WALL CAUSE A COLD FRONT THIS SUMMER WITH LAUNCH OF PAUL MASSON ICE

"I've never had a drink like Paul Masson ICE. The burst of cooling sensation on the end is unmatched and as cold as the ice around my neck," Wall said. "There's no wrong way to drink Paul Masson ICE, either. Mix it with lemonade, peach tea, or my favorite lemon-lime soda. Don't you think it's time we added a little ICE to this heat wave that we're feeling across the country?!"

The frosted design of the Paul Masson Ice bottle emphasizes the drink's unique cooling effect. The packaging also features thermochromic technology, which causes the bottle's light blue label to change to a dark blue tone when the bottle is placed in the freezer and the liquid reaches 40 degrees. In another tie to the southern hitmaker, the Paul Masson ICE ABV sits at 59PF, referencing the 5900 block of Southlea Street in Houston, Texas, where Wall lived when he released his hit album 'The People's Champ.'

"Following our extremely successful Party with Paul collaboration last year, we wanted to work even more closely with Paul Wall to create something nostalgic, fun, and interactive for fans. Paul Masson ICE pays homage to the early 2000s when both Pauls were starting to have their 'big breaks'," said Jess Scheerhorn, Vice President at Paul Masson Brandy. "Now fans can live out Paul Wall's lyrics and 'cause a cold front' of their own with the incredible cooling effect that comes from a sip of this drink."

Last year, thousands of consumers entered for their chance to "Party with Paul" in the first collaboration between the two iconic Pauls. Ultimately, one fan won a private party in their hometown where Wall performed his biggest hits, stocked the bar with his favorite Paul Masson offerings, and even presented the winner with a custom set of grillz.

Clear in color with refreshing citrus flavors and a cooling finish, Paul Masson ICE is now widely available in local off-premise retail stores throughout the United States via Sazerac's distributor networks. It is available in 50ML, 375ML, and 750ML bottles.

Paul Masson ICE joins the Paul Masson family, which consists of fan-favorite expressions, including VS, VSOP, Peach, Apple, and more. In spring 2023, the brand added Coconut, Chocolate, Fruit Punch, Grape, Vanilla, and Watermelon flavors to its collection.

For more information and future news, follow #PaulMassonICE on social media and find Paul Masson Brandy on Instagram .

About Paul Masson Brandy

Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy is crafted with over 100 years of knowledge to provide versatility and a superior taste experience. From the oak-aging process to the care in selecting only the finest grapes, Grande Amber upholds the illustrious heritage of Paul Masson. For more information, visit www.PaulMasson.com .

About Paul Wall

Rapper, DJ, and Entrepreneur Paul Wall is one of Texas's most successful independent musicians. Wall's 2005 release of his major album "The People's Champ" debuted on Billboard Magazine's Top 200 in the #1 spot and quickly reached platinum status. In 2007, Paul Wall received a Grammy Nomination for Best Rap Performance as a Duo or Group for his feature on the song GRILLZ with Nelly and Jermaine Dupri. Paul Wall is also an avid entrepreneur. In 1998, Wall partnered with the now world-famous jeweler, Johnny Dang, to sell custom gold grillz. The duo has built up an iconic clientele of celebrities worldwide and sells over 100 grillz daily out of their lavish Houston jewelry store.

Paul Wall was coined "The People's Champ" for his constant work within underprivileged communities in Texas. After Hurricane Harvey, Wall And his wife Crystal opened the doors of Crystal's fitness studio to gather supplies and donations for people affected. Each summer, Wall hosts a Back2School backpack drive to help encourage enthusiasm for going back to school.

SOURCE Sazerac