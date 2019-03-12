Paul McInnis LLC Announces Oceanfront Home to Sell at Online Auction

To learn more, visit PaulMcInnis.com for details and bidding. Broker participation is welcome.

Paul McInnis LLC and Target Auction Company have teamed up to bring this opportunity to buyers. "This is an amazing opportunity for someone to easily purchase a gorgeous home but to also get it for a terrific price," said Jeff Hathorn, Executive Vice President of Target Auction Company.

Mid-Coast Maine Oceanfront Home

Popular Sailing and Recreational Destination on Penobscot Bay

193± ft. of Shorefront

Built in 2003, this 3,559± sq. ft. custom home is situated on a 1.36± acre lot with 193± ft. of ocean frontage on the shores of historic Penobscot Bay in the Mid-Coast region of Maine. One of six homes in the Harbor Pointe subdivision just off US Route One, this 5-bedroom, 4½-bath beauty shares the neighborhood's panoramic ocean and island views.

Features include cathedral ceilings, wood flooring, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, dining and living rooms, a spacious master suite with plenty of walk-in closet space, a two-car attached garage, and much more as previewed in the property video.

Mature landscaping and a lawn that gently slopes to the water's edge stand in stunning contrast to the rocky beach, only steps away. A large deck across the back of the house offers the perfect spot for watching sailboats or for simply soaking in the mild summer temperatures or vivid fall colors characteristic of coastal Maine.

"One of the best things about this place is its versatility," said Hathorn. "It's just as suited to year-round living as it is a vacation retreat. It's roomy enough to accommodate a growing family, yet cozy enough for a couple to share. Whether for residents or guests, this home can be anything you want it to be."

For interested potential bidders, Open House events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 23, 24, 30 and 31, 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Target Auction Company specializes in auctioning homes, commercial developments, land and other high-value real estate throughout the U.S.

