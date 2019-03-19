Paul Meister joins Kumanu Board of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu announced that Paul M. Meister has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Meister brings over three decades of experience serving in senior executive and board roles for high-growth and publicly traded companies. Most recently, Mr. Meister served as President of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, a private company that owns or controls a diverse set of companies, including: Revlon, Scientific Games, Harlan Clarke Corp., and SIGA Technologies. Prior to that role, he served as Chairman and CEO of inVentiv Health (now Syneos Health) and Chairman of the Board at Thermo Fisher Scientific. Meister co-founded Liberty Lane Partners, LLC and Perspecta Trust.

"If we could have our pick of anyone to join our board, Paul would be right at the top of our list," said Vic Strecher, PhD, MPH, founder and CEO of Kumanu. "Paul's extensive and relevant experience in executive roles scaling high-growth companies gives us an extraordinary window into the needs of our C-suite clients."

Mr. Meister sees Kumanu as a unique solution to the people and performance challenges of the modern organization, especially in competitive labor markets. "The Kumanu PurposeCloud represents a highly scalable, scientifically-proven solution leveraging AI and machine learning to drive stronger organizational purpose and performance, while simultaneously enhancing employee resilience, health, and growth. I see nothing else like it in the market today, which is why I'm excited to join Kumanu's board and top-notch leadership team to help guide growth."

About Kumanu

Kumanu, formerly JOOL Health, builds stronger organizations and bigger lives by creating better alignment with purpose. Organizations use Kumanu's PurposeCloud platform as a transformational and integrative element in their corporate, people, and wellbeing strategies. Purposeful by Kumanu, a brand-new kind of mobile app, fuses the latest purpose and behavior science with machine learning and digital life coaching to make it easier for individuals to take purposeful actions each day, producing deeper engagement and more enduring behavior change. The outcome: healthier, more purposeful organizations that activate talent and produce better results.

