Paul Michael Company Announces the Return of Its Holiday and Christmas Collection

ROUND TOP, Texas, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paul Michael Company announces the return of its widely celebrated and award-winning holiday and Christmas decor collection as the Paul Michael Company Holiday House. This year's highly anticipated holiday shopping event will be available at three unique locations, each offering a distinct shopping experience for holiday enthusiasts.

Canton, Texas: Opening on August 29 for the September First Monday Trade Days, the Paul Michael Company Holiday House Canton will be located in the Paul Michael Company building.

Round Top, Texas: Opening on October 1 for the Fall Round Top Antiques Show, a new building on the Market Hill Round Top campus will house the Paul Michael Company Holiday House.

Houston, Texas: From November 14–17, Houstonians will have the opportunity to shop the Paul Michael Company Holiday House during the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market at the NRG Center.

Paul Michael Company Holiday House will feature an array of unique and designer-driven holiday looks, including 12 distinct Christmas collections, artificial wreaths and garlands, a Fall selection, and a large assortment of ornament sets.

Paul Michael, the visionary behind the Paul Michael Company, expressed his excitement about the return of the holiday event: "After a break, I'm thrilled to bring back our holiday and Christmas as the Paul Michael Company Holiday House. This time of year has always been about sharing my passion for the holidays and creating a joyful shopping experience for everyone. I'm excited to return to my roots and brighten everyone's holiday season with our unique and beautiful holiday collections."

Shoppers can also look forward to special events and surprise guests, including a possible visit from Santa at the Canton and Round Top locations.

For more information, visit PaulMichaelHolidayHouse.com .

About Paul Michael Company

Founded in 1994, Paul Michael Company is known for its unique, high-quality home decor and furniture. With a passion for design and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Paul Michael Company has become a beloved name in the Southern retail market. Visit PaulMichaelCompany.com or one of our locations:

Canton

2100 N Trade Days Blvd

Canton, TX 75103

(903) 567-0363

Round Top

1542 Texas 237

Round Top, TX 78954

(979) 249-2027

Dallas

(Must be a registered buyer)

WTC 615

2050 North Stemmons Freeway

Dallas , TX 75207

214-382-5971

SOURCE Paul Michael Company