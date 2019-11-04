Paul Mountford Joins Pure Storage as Chief Operating Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 – Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, announced that effective immediately Paul Mountford is joining as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mountford will assume responsibility for Worldwide Sales and Sales Operations; Channels and Alliances; Marketing; and Customer Experience, which includes Global Support and Professional Services.

After seven years as President of Pure Storage, David Hatfield transitions to Vice Chair and President Emeritus, serving as a strategic advisor to Chairman and CEO, Charles Giancarlo. During David's first seven years at Pure, he led Sales, Sales Ops, Channels, Alliances, Marketing and Professional Services, helped to grow revenues from $0 to $1B+ and played an instrumental role in establishing the company as the data market leader.

"I am extremely proud of the company we have built over the past ten years. I am very excited to welcome Paul to the team, and about my new role to help achieve our ambitious goals for the next decade," said Hatfield.

"Paul's deep leadership background ensures that he can step in on day one and make an immediate impact across our GTM and customer experience organizations," said Giancarlo. "As we deliver on our Modern Data Experience vision, Paul will play a pivotal role in driving and extending Pure's market leadership."

Mountford brings 30+ years of senior sales and technology leadership experience, most recently at Riverbed as CEO and previously the Chief Sales Officer. Prior to Riverbed, he was CEO at Sentillian and held senior roles during his tenure at Cisco.

"I have long admired Pure for the company's impressive journey of growth, as well as the ability to anticipate customer needs and I am thrilled to work alongside this team," said Mountford.

