Paul Muenzer Appointed new Sales Director at PLM Fleet

News provided by

PLM Fleet

20 Jul, 2023, 14:49 ET

NEWARK, N.J., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet LLC dba PLM Trailer Leasing, the nation's largest technology-driven refrigerated trailer fleet management company, welcomes Paul Muenzer as Director of Rental Sales. Paul is responsible for overseeing rentals nationwide and managing the regional and inside rental sales teams.

Continue Reading
Paul Muenzer Appointed PLM Fleet Director of Rental Sales
Paul Muenzer Appointed PLM Fleet Director of Rental Sales

With over 10 years of leadership experience in trailer rentals and sales, Paul gained industry expertise at Atlantic Utility Trailer Sales, Utility of Trailer Sales of Washington, and Pacific Rental & Leasing. In these roles, he managed and expanded the sales for the dealerships and the refrigerated and dry rental business.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Paul to PLM as Director of Rental Sales," said Mark Domzalski, Chief Commercial Officer. "As an experienced operations and sales professional in the transportation industry, Paul will hit the ground running. With his skills in asset management, and especially trailer sales and leasing, he will be a valuable partner to our customers as he finds solutions to their unique business needs."

Paul will be based out of PLM's Fleet Solutions Center headquarters in Newark, NJ. Known for innovating refrigerated fleet management, PLM can be found at plmfleet.com

About PLM Fleet, LLC

PLM Fleet® is the largest nationwide, technology-driven company dedicated to refrigerated trailer leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM has 32 locations nationwide and over 14,000 refrigerated trailers. Visit plmfleet.com to review all the financing, technology and services that help our customers improve fleet and product lifecycle efficiencies and cost savings in the cold supply chain.

Media contact:

Linda Hadley
PLM Fleet
862-229-6502
[email protected]
plmfleet.com

SOURCE PLM Fleet

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.