Paul Murphy, Joins the Informatics and Technology Practice at The Chartis Group

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that Paul Murphy has joined the firm's Informatics and Technology Practice as a Principal. He brings over 27 years of experience to Chartis.

Mr. Murphy is an accomplished strategy advisor with a reputation for delivering pragmatic and objective guidance to his clients in a variety of healthcare provider settings throughout the country. Mr. Murphy's client engagements have focused on IT and operational strategic planning including portfolio planning, governance and IT service strategy, innovation planning, IT vendor selections, contract negotiations, cost analysis and pre-implementation planning with particular depth in large, complex health systems and provider organizations. He has also developed a methodology and approach for Innovation Planning at provider organizations.

Jody Cervenak, Chartis Director and I&T Practice Leader stated, "Paul is an excellent addition to the Chartis team. His comprehensive IT strategy and innovation experience, combined with his knowledge of the healthcare technology marketplace, will complement the firm's team of IT strategy leaders."

Prior to joining The Chartis Group, Mr. Murphy provided advisory services in a leadership capacity at ECG Management Consultants and Encore Health Resources. He was also Practice Leader for the Healthcare IT Strategy team at Kurt Salmon Associates. Mr. Murphy has been an active member of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) for 20 years, most recently on the Innovation Committee. He has also published and presented thought leadership at HIMSS conferences as well as in industry publications including the Journal of Health Information Management and Healthcare Innovation Magazine.

Mr. Murphy earned a Master of Business Administration in healthcare administration from Baruch College and Mount Sinai School of Medicine, leading to his induction to the Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society. He also holds a Bachelor of Science from University College Dublin in Ireland.

