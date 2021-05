Paul Oakenfold and RUNWAY® unleash a world's first in 3D NFT

Any collector or fan can acquire, trade, and resell NFTs through the platform using a debit or credit card via Rarible coin or ETH(Ethereum) . One selected winner will receive tickets to Hollywood, CA, 2 days in the luxurious RUNWAY mansion and dinner with Paul Oakenfold.

Commenting on the launch Paul said "I'm really excited about my NFT coming out. It's in 3D and you'll really love it" .

The world largest platform in NFT Rarible is dedicated to delivering unique content from popular artists, musicians, athletes, and sports. Currently the world's largest and most user-friendly NFT platform, RUNWAY NFT division is committed to partnering with creators to develop the most compelling content for this new medium.

ABOUT RUNWAY®

Founded in 1989 Runway.net is a selective celebration of the inspirational designers, entertainers and artists that bring beauty, grace and elegance into our lives. Fashion and beauty are not simply about image; these elements are a cultural barometer for what is going on in society and in the lives of everyone. It's a story that you must tell visually through a collection of powerful video images and articles. This is why Runway provides our viewers multiple viewpoints of fashion, beauty and celebrities, though crypto art, the magazine and RUNWAY TV, each bringing an influential slice of grace, power or individualism to media.

ABOUT PAUL OAKENFOLD:

For the past 30-plus years, Paul Oakenfold has remained in the vanguard of the global electronic music community. With more than 110 million streams collectively, over 5 million albums sold worldwide, three GRAMMY nominations and more awards and accolades than you can count, Oakenfold is one of the industry's most revered and most successful artists—ever. Hailed as the "Godfather of electronic music," he has been voted the words best DJ twice by DJ Mag, named the most influential DJ of all time by the London Evening Standard and recognized as the world's most successful DJ by Guinness World Records . His hands-on involvement in the foundational establishment, international popularization and ongoing evolution of modern dance music spans nearly four decades.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE RUNWAY®

