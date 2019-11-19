Paul Overacker - Film and Television Director, Producer, and Technical Director - Keynoted the College at Brockport's Winter Gala

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Overacker was honored to keynote a panel at The College at Brockport's Winter Gala on November 16th, speaking about his career journey and accomplishments working in the entertainment industry.

Director, Paul Overacker, and Channel 13 News Anchor, Ginny Ryan, Photo Credit: ©Marjorie DeHey

The panel was comprised of accomplished Hollywood professionals (and Brockport alumni) who shared their experiences in the entertainment industry. The panel, moderated by Channel 13's News Anchor Ginny Ryan, included: Stuart Krieger ('73 – Writer – The Land Before Time), Gabrielle Loren ('10 – Women of Wrestling) and James Goldthwait ('82 – 1st Assistant Director – Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice).

"It was a pleasure to be included on a panel with my fellow alumni, who are some of Hollywood's most talented entertainment professionals," said Overacker. "I'm glad to have had this opportunity to share my story as I truly believe that the education I received at The College at Brockport has greatly contributed to my success in Hollywood."

Overacker has logged over 20,000 hours of live television as both a Director and a Technical Director. He has been nominated for Emmys® for his work on the NFL's Super Bowl 50 Live (2016) and the NFL Draft – NFL Network (Technical Team – 2017). He currently works on the shows Dr. Phil and The Doctors, and is in post-production on a feature film he produced, Bottle Monster. Overacker recently directed the TV pilot Millennial Rules that won Best Series at the 2019 Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival, and Best Episodic Drama at the 2019 Independent Filmmakers Showcase. Overacker's film The Grey Conspiracy was awarded the Best Short Thriller at the 2018 Culver City Film Festival.

Overacker has also received international acclaim for his Live Direction of many global eSports competitions such as Clash Royale Spring Finals in Europe, Latin America and North America. He is considered "The Most Awarded eSports Director in the World" (currently in the official verification process with The Guinness Book of World Records).

Overacker is a voting member of the the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (Emmys®), The Saturn Awards and ASIFA-Hollywood, as well as a Board member of the Motion Picture Editor's Guild and of Seneca College's eSports Marketing Graduate Program Committee.

