Paul Pagnato Advises Students from 120 Universities at Barron's in Education Event to Embrace Stanford Center on Longevity's New Map of Life™ Initiative

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Pagnato, a top ranked Barron's and Forbes top advisor, founder of Transparency Invest™ and Co-Chairman of Cresset, recently spoke on an expert panel discussion during the Barron's in Education 2021 Virtual Career Fair. Pagnato encouraged students in attendance from over 120 Universities to embrace the Stanford Center of Longevity's new Map of Life™ initiative and envision a high-quality life for a century or more.

"Life is a journey, and people need to have a mindset of longevity," said Pagnato. "Today's generation will be living past 100, with multiple careers throughout their lifetime. It's never been more important to tap into your creativity, nurture your entrepreneurial spirit and think exponentially."

Barron's in Education prides itself on being an experiential learning program for the next generation of leaders and advisors. As a continued and long-term supporter of financial literacy for the next generation, Pagnato was thrilled to participate and connect with students, specifically around the Entrepreneurial track and topic of "Building a Personal Brand."

Pagnato further advised that "there are three main KPIs of every successful entrepreneur. The first is having influential mentors, the second is constantly conducting experiments and the third is developing a habit of failing fast and pivoting accordingly."

Pagnato's outlook is shaped by his own memorable experiences. He is currently the Co-Chairman of Cresset, the seventh largest RIA in the United States. He is also the founder of Transparency Invest, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency. Reinventing investment management represents one of the greatest opportunities to improve the financial well-being of people and financial literacy starts with the students.

