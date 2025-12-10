Paul Pogba Breaks New Ground: From Football Fields to Camel Tracks as Global Icon Joins Al Haboob, Ushering New Era in Sport

World Cup winner partners with Saudi Arabia's pioneering world-first professional camel racing team

Pogba becomes the first professional footballer in history to hold ownership in a camel racing team, marking transformative moment for the sport

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark announcement, Saudi-based Al Haboob (الهَبُوب), the world's first professional UAE and GCC camel racing team, has unveiled a historic partnership with global football icon Paul Pogba. The World Cup winner joins the pioneering team as both an Ambassador and Shareholder, bringing unprecedented international attention to the sport. This move marks the first time a professional footballer in history has held ownership in a camel racing team, signaling a transformative moment for the sport and the beginning of a bold vision to establish its first professional, internationally governed league.

Paul Pogba, World Cup winner, partners with Saudi Arabia's pioneering world-first professional camel racing team Co-Founders Omar Almaeena and Safwan Modir.

The AS Monaco midfielder shared: "I am incredibly excited to be joining forces with Al Haboob. From the moment I spoke with Omar and Safwan, I felt their passion, vision, and genuine love for this sport. Their ambition to elevate camel racing onto a global stage is something I truly connect with. Throughout my career, I've been blessed with many opportunities and proposals, but this one felt different. It spoke to me on a deeper level: to culture, to legacy, to storytelling."

Pogba emphasized his motivation to be part of a project that transcends sport: "I want to be part of a project that goes beyond sport, one that brings people together and shines a light on traditions that deserve to be celebrated. Joining Al Haboob felt like being invited into a new family, and saying yes was an easy decision. I've always been someone who wants to try new things and do things differently…Al Haboob represents exactly that: something fresh, something meaningful, and something exciting while staying true to who I am."

Founded in Saudi Arabia by visionary entrepreneurs Omar Almaeena and Safwan Modir, Al Haboob combines centuries-old heritage with elite performance, advanced veterinary care, and cinematic storytelling. Almaeena and Modir co-created and starred in the Netflix series Camel Quest, which highlighted camel culture and their ambition to compete in major festivals. Their long-term vision is to establish the world's first professional Camel Racing League.

"Paul's involvement is transformational," said Omar Almaeena, an entrepreneur, actor and creative producer with experience in venture capital, film, and sports innovation. "His influence, leadership, and passion for cultural storytelling reflect exactly what Al Haboob stands for. This partnership is about more than racing; it is about sharing a heritage that deserves global recognition."

Safwan Modir, an entrepreneur with a background spanning global hospitality management and successful venture creation, added that Pogba's global reach will help shape the future of the sport: "With Paul joining us, we are taking this movement to a global stage and shaping the future of camel racing. At Al Haboob, we do not merely represent a racing team, we represent the ambition of a nation, the belief of a people, and a genuine determination for Saudis to be number one across every field of life, from sport and business to culture and innovation."

Al Haboob camels are trained and cared for to world-class standards. Veterinary care is led by Dr. Margreet Voermans, a dual-certified specialist in Equine Surgery and Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation. Training is directed by Abo Khattab, also known as Hamed Salem Al-Jadaili Al-Wahaibi, one of the Gulf's most respected camel racing coaches. The team uses cutting-edge robot jockeys, equipped with GPS tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and two-way communication systems, to enhance both safety and performance.

The partnership with Pogba propels Al Haboob's mission to globalize the Kingdom's oldest sport, laying the foundation for the world's first Camel Racing League, and showcases what happens when vision meets courage.

The storm has a name. And it's only getting louder. Al Haboob.

About Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is a FIFA World Cup winner, UEFA Nations League champion, and one of the most influential footballers of his generation. A four-time Serie A champion with Juventus, Pogba has also won the Europa League with Manchester United and the Golden Boy award in 2013, while being named FIFA World Cup Best Young Player in 2014. Currently on AS Monaco's books, Pogba's partnership with Al Haboob marks his first ownership investment in a Middle Eastern sport, bringing his global reach, entrepreneurial spirit, and passion for innovation to the world of professional camel racing.

About Al Haboob

Al Haboob (الهَبُوب) is the world's first modern camel racing team to compete internationally. Based in Saudi Arabia, the team blends heritage, elite performance, advanced veterinary science, and cinematic storytelling. Founded by entrepreneurs and filmmakers Omar Almaeena and Safwan Modir, the Red Sea Camel Company is revolutionising camel breeding. Al Haboob is on a mission to globalise the Kingdom's oldest sport and lay the foundation for the world's first Camel Racing League.

Website: www.alhaboobracing.com

Social Media: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok: @alhaboobracing

