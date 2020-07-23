BALTIMORE, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul R. Lucas, MD, FACS, RPVI, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Surgeon in the field of Vascular Surgery and for demonstrating excellence in his prominent roles as Chief of Vascular Surgery, and Director with The Vascular Center at Mercy.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Proudly serving the Baltimore community at 301 St. Paul Place, The Vascular Center is led by Dr. Paul Lucas, Director of The Vascular Center and Chief of Vascular Surgery at Mercy Medical Center. With a team of highly qualified and skilled vascular surgeons and technologists, Dr. Lucas is committed to offering comprehensive diagnosis and treatment of circulatory system disorders including stroke and mini-stroke, leg pain and swelling, blood clots in veins, aneurysms, varicose veins, spider veins, and circulatory diseases. Many of these procedures are minimally invasive procedures that typically allow for more rapid recovery and return to daily activities. Additionally, Mercy is home to its nationally accredited and regionally recognized vascular laboratory at The Vascular Center at Mercy, in which Dr. Lucas was instrumental in its establishment as a premier center of excellence, as well as a teaching site for vascular technology education. Dr Lucas is a Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation.



Board-Certified Vascular Surgeon, Dr. Lucas has garnered 25 years of vast knowledge and professional experience. In his current assignments at the Vascular Center, he has devoted the past 18 years to providing the highest standard of care for all venous and arterial issues with a strong focus on venous (varicose veins) and carotid disease. Utilizing the latest technologies at the Vascular Center, he specializes in Venefit™ (formerly known as VNUS Closure™) and Veingogh© procedures for varicose vein removal and is continuously seeking advanced diagnostic and treatment options for more efficient care. As an experienced medical professional, Dr. Lucas takes great pride in patient communication and is admired for his attentiveness to patient needs.



To prepare for his career, Dr. Lucas obtained his Bachelors degree from SUNY @ Geneseo. Shortly after, he earned his Medical Degree from Ross University School of Medicine. Gaining valuable extensive training, Dr. Lucas completed a General Surgical residency at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, and a Vascular Surgery Fellowship at the University of Maryland. He is board-certified in vascular surgery.

A front runner in his field, Dr. Lucas remains up-to-date with the latest advancements in vascular surgery as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is an active member of the Society for Vascular Surgery, the Maryland State Medical Society, and the Vascular and Endovascular Society. He is also actively involved with the Maryland Veterans Administration Hospital as a Volunteer Attending Vascular Surgeon. A respected voice in his field, Dr. Lucas has published several articles throughout his career.



In light of his professional achievements, Dr. Lucas is a multiyear recipient of the Top Doc Award from Baltimore Magazine.



Dr. Lucas dedicates this recognition to his parents, Barbara and Richard Lucas, who encouraged and supported him throughout his education, and to his collegiate mentor and inspiration, Stacy Edgar, Ph.D.



For further information, please visit https://mdmercy.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]



SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

