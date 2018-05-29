Paul Rudolph Way at Sarasota High School Now Official

SARASOTA, Fla., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sarasota Architectural Foundation (SAF) in partnership with the School Board of Sarasota County along with generous donors recently completed a restoration project preserving a section of covered walkway at Sarasota High School designed by modernist architect Paul Rudolph. Rudolph was a prominent member of the midcentury regional architecture movement known as the Sarasota School of Architecture.

Plaques commemorating Paul Rudolph Way have been installed on the walkway pillars. Paul Rudolph-designed canopy walkway at Sarasota High School. Rudolph was the most prominent member of the midcentury regional architecture movement known as the Sarasota School of Architecture. Two plaques commemorating Paul Rudolph Way have been installed on the walkway pillars.

Two plaques commemorating Paul Rudolph Way have been installed on the walkway pillars. The project consisted of renovating approximately 235 feet of the concrete structure, which involved removing pipes, patching, waterproofing and painting. The walkway connects the Rudolph-designed Building 4 on the high school campus and the former Sarasota High School building, soon to be the home of the Sarasota Museum of Art.

"I felt we needed to honor Paul Rudolph's design," said SAF board member Michael Kalman. "I hope people will come here to the walkway to read and learn about his work."

Kalman and Sarasota Magazine founder emeritus Dan Denton each donated $15,000 to the $34,000 project budget. SAF covered the rest of the costs through its preservation fund.

"Education and art in all its forms — including architecture — will be celebrated and showcased at this center of creativity and learning. We're pleased that SAF is playing a key role in this ongoing community success story," Kalman added.

This November 9-11, 2018, SarasotaMOD, a midcentury modern architecture festival, will celebrate the 100th birthday of Sarasota School of Architecture co-founder Paul Rudolph. The weekend will feature once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to tour Rudolph's residential and public structures, including, but not limited to, the Cocoon House, the Umbrella House and the Revere Quality House.

SarasotaMOD will also feature lectures, film screenings, an art exhibition and cocktail receptions. Headlining the event is a talk by writer Paul Goldberger, educator and longtime architectural critic for The New Yorker and The New York Times, who will also conduct his own tour of exclusive Paul Rudolph structures.

For more information on the Sarasota Architectural Foundation and SarasotaMOD go to: sarasotaarchitecturalfoundation.org and sarasotamod.com

https://www.facebook.com/sarasotamod

https://twitter.com/sarasotamod

IG: https://www.instagram.com/sarasotamod_/

SAF FB: https://www.facebook.com/SarasotaArchitecturalFoundation

SAF Twitter: https://twitter.com/SAF_Modern

Contact:

Allison Moore

9419613708

195976@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paul-rudolph-way-at-sarasota-high-school-now-official-300655260.html

SOURCE Sarasota Architectural Foundation

Related Links

https://www.sarasotaarchitecturalfoundation.org

