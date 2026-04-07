Paul Spreen Appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Premier Research

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Research, a global leader in clinical research, regulatory strategy, and product development, announced today the appointment of Paul Spreen as Chief Commercial Officer.

Spreen brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience in the life sciences industry, with a proven track record of building high-performing teams and driving accelerated growth. In his role, he will lead Premier's global commercial strategy, including business development, marketing, and proposals, with responsibility for accelerating sustainable growth, strengthening customer engagement, and advancing Premier's position as a leading service provider across the full drug development lifecycle.

"Paul's appointment as Chief Commercial Officer represents an important step in enhancing Premier's growth strategy, and I'm excited to welcome him to our executive team," said Premier Chief Executive Office, John Ratliff. "He brings a rare combination of deep industry expertise, commercial rigor, and a proven ability to build and scale organizations through periods of rapid growth. We are confident his leadership will create pathways to new opportunities and foster long-term value for Premier."

Throughout his career, Spreen has held leadership positions across biotechnology, CROs, and pharma services. During his time with IQVIA (previously Quintiles) he held several global leadership roles, most recently EVP and Chief Commercial Officer. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled commercial, clinical, and corporate development organizations through periods of rapid growth, M&A, and operational transformation. His experience spans the full value chain, from early-discovery through late-stage development, regulatory strategy, and commercialization with a consistent focus on capital-efficient growth and enterprise value creation.

"I am excited to join Premier Research at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution," said Paul Spreen. "Premier has built a strong reputation for scientific excellence, operational flexibility, and deep partnership with its customers. I look forward to working with the leadership team to build on that foundation—helping clients accelerate programs at every stage of development and bring meaningful options to patients."

About Premier Research

Premier Research International LLC (Premier) is a global leader in clinical research and consulting services with expertise in driving an efficient and effective path to market for the life sciences industry. Premier is built with the needs of biotech in mind, turning breakthrough science into life-changing drugs, devices, and diagnostics by addressing trial complexity, overcoming development hurdles, and demonstrating product value. Leveraging deep therapeutic expertise, innovative technology, and product development operational proficiency—from preclinical planning to clinical trial execution and commercialization—our integrated approach offers personalized, end-to-end solutions to identify the pertinent data and insight necessary to make informed decisions earlier and deliver accelerated development timelines for a smarter, faster path to approval. To learn more visit premier-research.com .

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SOURCE Premier Research International LLC