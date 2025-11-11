Paul Stamets Speaks at the United Nations on the Power of Mushroom Mycelium

OLYMPIA, Wash., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally renowned mycologist Paul Stamets recently addressed a distinguished audience at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City as part of a global gathering highlighting transformative leaders advancing human and planetary health.*

Stamets' talk explored the powerful immune-supporting properties of Turkey Tail and Agarikon—two mushroom species with extensive research demonstrating their ability to bolster immune function. Drawing on decades of study and discovery, Stamets emphasized how the mycelium of these mushrooms holds profound potential for supporting both personal wellness and the health of our planet.*

"Speaking at the United Nations was truly an honor," Stamets said. "The immense potential of Agarikon and Turkey Tail mushroom mycelium to support immune function cannot be understated. The opportunity to share such remarkable findings in front of a global audience is a true testament to fungi's inextricable role as stalwart allies in the health of both people and planet."*

For 50 years, Stamets has devoted much of his work as a mycologist to researching and advocating for the essential function that fungi have as cultivators of life on this planet. As Founder, Member, and Owner of Fungi Perfecti, LLC, Makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™, Stamets directs his company to reinvest $1 million annually into mycological research and discovery.*

Stamets' efforts include organizing clinical trials on the efficacy of mushroom mycelium to support human health and contributing to numerous peer-reviewed scientific journal articles in the field of mycology. As owner of Fungi Perfecti and Host Defense, he and his team have cultivated the world's largest Agarikon culture library in a pursuit to preserve the at-risk species.*

"No other company in the mushroom supplement space has contributed more to the field of mycology or fungi for ecological preservation than Fungi Perfecti," Stamets said. "I've ensured that our work has always been in service to science, sustainability, and discovery—this moment at the United Nations stands as a milestone of this lifelong mission."

About Fungi Perfecti, LLC—Makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™

Fungi Perfecti, LLC is a family-owned company founded by internationally renowned mycologist Paul Stamets, who launched Host Defense Mushrooms under Fungi Perfecti with the goal of building a bridge between people and fungi. Host Defense is now a leading mushroom supplement brand in the U.S., specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements designed to support human health. Its product line reflects the company's commitment to sustainability, scientific integrity, research, and education.*

Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and solutions—from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation) to combating Colony Collapse Disorder in bees. A Certified B Corporation, Fungi Perfecti is third-party designated as Climate Positive, offsetting 110% of its carbon emissions, and is a certified Leading Living Wage Employer. Follow Host Defense and Fungi Perfecti on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

