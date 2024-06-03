Paul Thompson is new CEO of KinderCare Learning Companies

Previous CEO Tom Wyatt remains as Chairman of the Board

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today KinderCare Learning Companies, the nation's leading provider of early childhood and school-age education and care, announced that Paul Thompson, the company's previous President has officially transitioned into the role of CEO, succeeding Tom Wyatt, who remains Chairman of the Board.

"Tom created a truly remarkable culture of engagement and put us firmly on a path of growth and foundational resilience during his tenure," said Thompson. "It's my mission to live up to the legacy he created and build upon the incredible foundation he laid over the past 12 years. I truly believe our work is never done, which is why we're going to continue to focus on our purpose: building confidence for children, families and the future we share."

"It means the world to me to still be part of this incredible company and incredible culture," said Wyatt. "As I look back on the past 12 years, I'm proud of how KinderCare has grown. We're giving more children access to high-quality early childhood education and care than ever before. We could not do that without all of the work we put in to creating a culture of unity and inclusion, things I know Paul will honor and celebrate during his tenure as CEO."

Since joining KinderCare nearly 10 years ago as Chief Financial Officer, Thompson has served in a variety of leadership roles including Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Operating Officer and President. Before joining KinderCare, Thompson was with Safeway from 2005-2015, starting as the VP of Finance and holding a variety of roles of increasing responsibility, including Group VP, Financial Planning and Analysis, and SVP, Finance, Pricing and Enterprise Systems. Prior to joining Safeway, Thompson worked at Pillsbury for 13 years.

