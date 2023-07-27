Paul Thrift Selected as One of Indiana's Most Influential Individuals by Indiana Business Journal for 2nd Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift, a full service nationally recognized real estate company, was recognized for the second consecutive year in the Indiana Business Journal's Top 250 list. The list honors the most influential and impactful leaders who are making an undeniable difference on the state of Indiana. Honorees range from top executives at publicly traded or privately held companies to up-and-comers across business, philanthropy, the arts, government and not-for-profits.

"It is a humbling honor to be selected again this year as an influential Hoosier," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "Recognition like this wouldn't be possible if not for our team members joining me in embodying our core values of excellence, service and leadership that make a positive impact in the communities we serve."

Since Thrift co-founded the company in 1986 with John Thompson, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with 575 team members. The company has successfully developed more than $4 billion in real estate developments in 21 states, and is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, industrial and commercial projects across the country.

The company's latest Indiana project is the $550 million Fishers District expansion, a mixed-use development where the company's commercial, residential and construction business units are partnering to bring first-class developments to communities in Indiana. Thompson Thrift has also broken ground on six new residential communities in Florida, Colorado and Arizona this year.

Thrift was born and raised in Terre Haute and graduated from Indiana State University. A lifelong learner who takes great pride in the opportunity to mentor tomorrow's leaders, Thrift has served and chaired a variety of business, civic, and non-profit organizations across the state, including the National Association of Home Builders Multifamily Leadership Board, the National Multifamily Housing Council, International Cooperating Ministries, and Indiana State Chamber.

At a corporate level, Thompson Thrift's philanthropic arm, TT Serve, partners with more than 35 local and national organizations with a key focus on community revitalization, youth and education, and seeks to aid those in need in international communities.

Thompson Thrift earned national recognition this year with both a Top Workplaces USA award as well as a National Apartment Association (NAA) Excellence Awards in the #NAAGives category. Additionally, Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce recognized Thompson Thrift with a 2020 Monumental Award for the first phase of Fishers District.

The Indiana 250 was developed and published by IBJ Media, the parent company of three news brands—Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and Indiana Lawyer. The list was compiled by the executives, editors and newsroom staff at IBJ Media's three news brands after a monthslong process that included reviewing nominations, researching Indiana organizations and talking with community leaders across the state.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1385

jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE Thompson Thrift