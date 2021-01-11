Paul Thurber Joins Everguard.ai as Director of Business Development and Safety

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everguard.ai announced today that it has appointed Paul Thurber as the organization's Director of Business Development and Safety. Thurber will lead Everguard's efforts to help companies protect their most important assets – their people – with the first truly proactive solution to industrial safety. Everguard's Sentri360™ platform is an industrial health and safety artificial intelligence (AI) platform powered by sensor fusion.

With over 30 years as a hands-on safety professional, Thurber brings EHS expertise from a vast number of industries including construction, automotive and heavy industry. Prior to Everguard, Thurber served as Safety Director at Nucor Steel Tuscaloosa, where he was responsible for establishing and managing the Tuscaloosa division's overarching safety efforts. He has also held management positions in environmental health and safety at Alabama Metal Industries Corporation, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama division, Charter Communications and ABC-NACO (formerly ABC Rail Corporation). In these roles, Thurber was tasked with developing and implementing safety training programs that kept hundreds or thousands of team members safe and healthy every working day.

"Safety is a passion," said Paul Thurber, Director of Business Development and Safety at Everguard.ai. "I've worked with many teams to develop and sustain world-class safety cultures across multiple industries over the past 30 years. Now I have the opportunity to provide safety professionals a platform to do what we in safety have dreamt about for years; shift our approach from one that is reactive to one that is truly proactive. Ultimately, it is all about reducing incidents and injuries, and saving lives."

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the Everguard team," said Sandeep Pandya, Chief Executive Officer of Everguard.ai. "His knowledge and expertise of the safety industry will help guide us as we continue to develop and refine our platform to meet the demands of EHS in industrial workplaces."

Thurber is passionate about collaborating across companies and industries to raise safety standards and adoption for all workers. He serves as Chairman of Manufacture Alabama's Safety and Health Committee and as Chairman of the Executive Board for the West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross. Thurber is a recent recipient of both the ASSP Safety Professional of the Year award and Don B. Daily award for Safety Excellence awarded through the Association for Iron and Steel Technology (AIST). Thurber maintains his Alabama paramedic license which is where his dedication to helping others stems.

Everguard's mission is to protect companies' most important assets — their people — with the first truly proactive solution dedicated to industrial safety. Their Industrial Health and Safety platform utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion driven by technologies that include edge computing, computer vision (CV), real-time location system (RTLS), wearables and others. Everguard's Sentri360™ solution provides proactive interventions to prevent and avoid industrial accidents and the billions in fees and lost-time incidents they cause.



