Paul Vallis Joins Lubrication Engineers as Chief Executive Officer

WICHITA, Kan., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lubrication Engineers ("LE"), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance industrial lubricants and asset reliability solutions, announced today that Paul Vallis has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and that former CEO Eric Borland will assume the role of Chairman on LE's Board of Directors. Paul joins LE at an exciting time in its history, having achieved significant organic growth and completed three strategic acquisitions in 2025.

Paul joins LE from Alkegen, where he served as President of the Filtratrion & Catalysis Group. He brings deep experience in premium, branded industrial products with leadership responsibilities in commercial strategy, R&D, and manufacturing excellence. Paul completed his MBA degree from the University of Michigan and holds MS & BS degrees in Mechanical Engineering.

"LE's history, values, and reputation in the market are what drew me to LE," Paul said. "I look forward to learning from the team, listening to our customers, and helping guide the next chapter of growth while preserving what has made LE successful for so many years."

LE recognizes and thanks Eric Borland for his exceptional leadership throughout his 18-year tenure with the company. Under his direction, the company has transformed from a niche manufacturer into a global market-leading asset reliability platform. His strategic oversight of critical organic growth initiatives, supply chain optimization, and five transformational acquisitions consistently positioned LE for success to the benefit of its customers, employees, suppliers, and shareholders.

"The simplistic approach to focus on People, Process, and Products has proven to be the key ingredient to our growth and success. I welcome Paul as our new CEO, and I am confident he will help LE achieve its full potential," Eric said.

LE is a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Lubrication Engineers

Founded in 1951, Lubrication Engineers develops, manufactures and markets premium lubricants, which – together with its full line of reliability-enhancing solutions – are designed to extend equipment life, reduce energy consumption, and minimize maintenance costs. LE operates under an ISO 9001 Certified Quality System and services customers in more than 60 countries from its flagship 150,000-square-foot production facility in Wichita, Kansas. For more information, visit: www.LElubricants.com.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $6 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, the firm invests in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

