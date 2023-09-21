Paul Van Every Joins IPX1031 Pacific Northwest

News provided by

IPX1031

21 Sep, 2023, 15:00 ET

IPX1031 Expands Pacific Northwest Region with Paul Van Every as Pacific Northwest Sales Manager / SVP

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Van Every as Pacific Northwest Sales Manager and Senior Vice President of the IPX1031 team. 

Van Every joins forces with Milissa Ormiston who is the Vice President of Oregon and Vancouver, WA for IPX1031's Pacific Northwest Region. Together they bring the Pacific Northwest the most comprehensive 1031 knowledge, tools, and solutions that the 1031 industry can offer.

"We are incredibly excited to have such a respected and well-rounded industry veteran join the IPX1031 team. Paul understands all of the nuances of 1031 Exchange strategy and will help add significant value to our industry partners," said Jennifer Keen, IPX1031 Executive Vice President and Manager of Western Operations. "As our company faces unprecedented growth, Paul is an excellent addition who will substantially improve our presence in the Pacific Northwest Region."

With a focus on providing exceptional quality of service, Van Every's goal is to nurture long-term relationships through a foundation of loyalty and trust. He brings over a decade of 1031 Exchange, CRE, title insurance and instructional experience to IPX1031. 

Van Every's responsibilities will include educating and consulting with clients as well as tax, legal, and real estate professionals to structure 1031 Tax-Deferred Exchanges locally at IPX1031's Bellevue headquarters and throughout the State of Washington.

Paul Van Every can be reached at (425)582-3487, via email at [email protected] or on his webpage at www.ipx1031.com/vanevery

About IPX1031
Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031's nationwide staff, which includes industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants, are available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

For more information, contact:
Jennifer Keen, EVP, Western Regional Manager 
[email protected] 
(760) 672-5368

SOURCE IPX1031

Also from this source

IPX1031 Announces 1031 Exchange Misconceptions List for 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.