Paul VS Tyson - BHOUT, the first punching bag with a brain, partners with the most significant sports event of the decade

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BHOUT Bag, world's first "punching bag with a brain" developed by Portuguese fit-tech startup BHOUT, will be showcased in the VIP areas of the AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, and Toyota Music Pavilion, leading up to the highly anticipated Paul vs. Tyson fight on November 15th. The event is expected to reach up to 280M viewers worldwide via a live Netflix broadcast, solidifying its status as one of the most significant sports events of the decade.

BHOUT's collaboration in this event brings this revolutionary fitness technology to the forefront, showcasing it alongside some of the biggest names in combat sports. In addition to being a focal point in the VIP lounges, the BHOUT Bag will be available for attendees to try, marking it as the only approved brand activation at the event.

Before the main event, the fight week will include open workouts, press conferences, and weigh-ins at the Toyota Music Pavilion in Irving, Texas. Throughout these activities, the BHOUT Bag will be on display, allowing VIP combat sports fans to test their performance. Powered by AI, the BHOUT Bag is the world's first punching bag with a brain capable of tracking and evaluating performance based on six key metrics: strength, power, accuracy, exertion, number of strikes, and technique.

"Combat sports are at the heart of BHOUT's mission", says Mauro Frota, BHOUT's CEO. "Over the past decade, we've developed an immersive experience that elevates how people train, monitor, and refine their fighting skills. This collaboration is a perfect opportunity to showcase how we blend technology with physical fitness to create a unique entertainment experience."

The partnership with Most Valuable Promotions also represents a new way for fans to engage with combat sports. Jake Paul, known for his innovative approaches in the sport, commented, "Open workouts can be boring, but BHOUT is the future." The BHOUT Bag provides an exciting workout that represents the next step in interactive fitness technology by merging cardio and strength training with real-time feedback and a gamified experience.

BHOUT's innovative approach has been met with enthusiasm, and this partnership with a high-profile event like Paul vs. Tyson signifies the startup's ambitious goals. As Frota notes, "Participating in a historic moment like the Paul vs. Tyson fight is beyond anything we dreamed of as a growing startup."

BHOUT is a pioneering company focused on transforming the way people approach exercise, using cutting-edge technology to deliver an immersive gaming experience. The BHOUT Bag uses AI, sensor technology, and computer vision to offer real-time feedback and interactive, engaging workouts that blend cardio and strength training.

Currently available for health clubs, businesses, and hotels, the BHOUT Bag brings an advanced exergaming experience to communities, promoting health and sustaining user engagement. BHOUT also launched the BHOUT Club, an interactive community where members can dive deeper into exergaming, while the company expands its national and international reach.

