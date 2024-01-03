Paul Walker Appointed Executive Chairman of REC Solar

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Solar, one of the nation's leading developers of on-site and community solar and storage projects, is excited to announce it has appointed Paul Walker as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors. Walker's extensive leadership experience in renewables will help support REC Solar's commitment to growing its distributed solar and storage portfolio in a continuously evolving market.

"We are excited to welcome Paul to our board during such a transformative time for our company," said Lawrence Denney, President of REC Solar. "We look forward to having him on the team as we accelerate the deployment of on-site solar and storage projects while developing multiple community solar projects in new markets."

Walker brings over 15 years of business leadership experience in the renewables industry. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer of ForeFront Power, where he oversaw the company's development strategy and was responsible for its operational performance. Walker also served as senior advisor to Lightstar Renewables, supporting all areas of the company's community solar initiatives in multiple states. Additionally, he was the Chief Financial Officer at RES Americas, one of the largest renewable developers and engineering, procurement and construction providers in the U.S.

"REC Solar's decades-long history of building great relationships with customers and high standards for quality and integrity makes it well positioned at the forefront of the renewables industry," said Walker. "I am thrilled to join the board and work with the team to build on this success and support the expansion of its on-site solar, energy storage and community solar portfolio."

"Paul is a highly effective leader with a strong track record of success providing strategic thought and execution guidance to distributed energy companies," said Marco Gatti, Managing Director at ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, a leading middle market infrastructure investment firm that invested in REC Solar in 2023. "His industry experience will be invaluable as REC Solar continues to expand its presence in the U.S. distributed generation market."

About REC Solar
Founded in 1997, REC Solar has emerged as one of the nation's leading solar energy integrators. Renowned for its integrity and high-quality standards, REC Solar's portfolio includes solar and energy storage projects for top U.S. commercial enterprises, including manufacturers, retailers, schools, universities, municipal entities and more. REC Solar's customers enjoy a seamless end-to-end experience that includes zero-upfront-cost financing and predictable monthly payments as well as long-term and worry-free development, ownership, operation and maintenance of solar and storage projects. With decades of experience embedded in every project, REC Solar is committed to providing every customer the same integrity and high-quality solutions and services that have made it a trusted solar company for the past 25+ years. Learn more about REC Solar at recsolar.com.

