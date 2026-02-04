Paul, Weiss Appoints Scott Barshay Chairman

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP announced today that Scott Barshay has been appointed Chairman of the firm, effective immediately, following Brad Karp's decision to resign as Chairman.

Mr. Barshay was previously Chair of the Paul, Weiss Corporate Department. He is widely recognized as one of the world's most preeminent lawyers and has spent over 30 years advising Boards of Directors and management teams on some of the most complex and highest profile legal matters.

Mr. Barshay, Chairman of Paul, Weiss, said, "I step into this role with great confidence in Paul, Weiss' continued success. Our strength lies in the talent and dedication of our people and trusted client relationships. Clients come to Paul, Weiss because we deliver excellence, and our firm is unified in our commitment to continuing to provide the highest standards of client service."

Mr. Karp spent his entire 40-year legal career at Paul, Weiss and was appointed Chairman in 2008. Over the course of his tenure in that role, Paul, Weiss advised on some of the most consequential matters in the legal industry and achieved significant growth across practice areas and geographies. Mr. Karp will continue to focus his full-time attention to client service at the firm.

Mr. Karp said, "Leading Paul, Weiss for the past 18 years has been the honor of my professional life. Recent reporting has created a distraction and has placed a focus on me that is not in the best interests of the firm."

Mr. Barshay said, "Brad has made immense contributions to Paul, Weiss over his more than four decades with the firm. As Chairman of the firm, he transformed Paul, Weiss in an unprecedented way to the great benefit of our clients. We are grateful to him for his extraordinary dedication and service over his many years as Chairman."

About Paul, Weiss

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is a premier firm of more than 1,000 lawyers with diverse backgrounds, personalities, ideas and interests who provide innovative and effective solutions to our clients' most complex legal and business challenges. The firm represents many of the world's largest and most important public and private corporations, asset managers and financial institutions, as well as clients in need of pro bono assistance. The firm has 10 offices around the world and recently announced it will soon open a new office in Houston, Texas.

