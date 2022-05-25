Paul Weller’s ‘22 Dreams’ double-LP with exclusive booklet and poster to be released July 22, 2022

'22 Dreams' is Weller's ninth solo studio album. At the time of release (2008) the album received huge critical acclaim - The Guardian calling it "... a triumph of the most unexpected kind" , Uncut … "easily Weller's finest solo album to date" , Q Magazine saying "... constantly rewarding musical odyssey" , Rolling Stone "… a genre-leaping set of 21 tracks ", Allmusic "… it's rich in sound and feeling, possessing a shimmering dreamy quality " and the Observer Music Monthly "...a set of distinctive, strangely addictive songs", " - to name but a few.

Featuring a host of guest appearances throughout including Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer and Graham Coxon, it went straight in at number one in the U.K. album chart. A double-LP with gatefold sleeve, this first-time-on-vinyl version includes a 12" x 36" black and white poster with printed lyrics, tracklist and credits on the back side and includes an 8-page booklet titled "The Missing Dream AKA Dream # 22" by Simon Armitage. It can be pre-ordered from here .

'22 Dreams'

Side 1

Light Nights

22 Dreams

All I Wanna Do (Is Be With You)

Have You Made Up Your Mind

Empty Ring

Side 2

Invisible

Song For Alice

Cold Moments

The Dark Pages Of September Lead To The New Leaves Of Spring

Black River

Side 3

Why Walk When You Can Run

Push It Along

A Dream Reprise

Echoes Round The Sun

One Bright Star

Lullaby Für Kinder

Side 4

Where'er Ye Go

God

111

Sea Spray

Night Lights

