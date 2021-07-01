Paul Werth Associates Wins 10th Silver Anvil, the PR Industry's Most Prestigious Award

Since it was launched in 2012, Insuring Ohio Futures — a collaboration among government, business, workforce development and education entities — has resulted in 12 college-level insurance degree programs where once there were none; stronger collaborations across the state; and a more robust talent pipeline into one of Ohio's most important industries.

Werth's Silver Anvil — its 10th — was among those awarded to leading companies and PR firms across the country and was selected from among more than 600 top-level entries illustrating the best public relations successes in the nation.

"Over nearly a decade, Insuring Ohio Futures has changed the trajectory of the insurance industry and improved opportunities for job seekers," said Sandra Harbrecht Ratchford, Werth's president and CEO.

"This award is a testament to the broad partnerships formed across the state and the ability to recognize and overcome barriers to entry for those who may otherwise not have been attracted to these stable and fulfilling jobs," she said. "We commend Ohio's insurance companies and our institutions of higher learning for never losing the vision articulated by Gov. John Kasich in 2011 when he challenged them to come together for the good of the Ohio economy."

About Paul Werth Associates

Paul Werth Associates is an independent, full-service communications firm with core competencies in public relations, public affairs, crisis management, marketing, research and digital strategies. Werth helps leading organizations meet their objectives — on a regional and national basis. Focused on serving the needs of senior management in the private and public sectors, the firm applies its broad scope of expertise to produce results-oriented solutions that enhance reputations, shape policies and build brands. For more information about Paul Werth Associates, visit werthpr.com.

