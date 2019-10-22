Paul Zeineddin Joins Axinn's Intellectual Property Group in Washington, D.C. Office

Zeineddin joins Axinn from Zeineddin PLLC, which he founded in 2012 and served as the Principal. His practice has focused on patent litigation before district courts and the International Trade Commission in Section 337 investigations, licensing, and advocating for standard-essential patent policies globally. Clients of the firm included major international wireless communications and consumer electronic corporations. Of particular note is Zeineddin's recent collaboration with leading firms representing Samsung Electronics in its international disputes with Ericsson, InterDigital, Nokia, Sharp, and Huawei before the ITC, US district courts, China, and Germany, as well as international arbitration tribunals.

"After seven years with my own practice, it was going to take the right team to entice me back to a law firm," remarked Zeineddin. "Axinn's Intellectual Property Group has worked on precedent-setting patent trials and appeals throughout the years and presented the perfect opportunity for me to add value with my technological background to an impressive group of litigators."

Prior to founding Zeineddin PLLC, Zeineddin worked at international law firms and in-house at Samsung Electronics, where he oversaw patent litigation in the U.S. and Europe and served as Samsung's lead counsel in negotiating patent licenses with dozens of global corporations and the formation of major patent pools.

Zeineddin informs the licensing portion of his practice through his experience advocating fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) licensing practices before competition regulators and standard-setting organizations. He was also an instrumental participant in discussions of FRAND licensing commitments during the smartphone wars in 2011 at international regulators, which helped influence current international law on the matter.

"Paul has demonstrated a holistic approach to clients and international intellectual property policy over his more than two-decade career, which is exactly what we strive for at Axinn," added Managing Partner Matthew Becker. "He is a welcomed addition that will align with our firm's comprehensive offerings at the intersection of antitrust and intellectual property."

About Axinn

