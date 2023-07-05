Paul Zuber joins Hg in North America

Paul joins as Operating Partner, North American Lead, working in conjunction with Hg's Senior Leadership Team.

The appointment follows the recent hire of Alan Cline as Head of North America , who joined Hg with over 20 years' experience as a successful software investor in the United States .

Through these senior appointments, Hg continues to invest in its leading transatlantic software investment capabilities, anchored by our scale in Europe .

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hg, a leading investor in European and transatlantic software and services businesses, today announces that Paul Zuber has joined the firm as Operating Partner, North American Lead, working in conjunction with Hg's Senior Leadership Team.

Based in the United States, Paul is a veteran in global enterprise software, with 25 years experience in founding and growing successful global technology businesses. Most recently Paul was an Operating Partner, as well as founder and Head of the Technology Group, at Thoma Bravo, where he spent over a decade driving material value across a portfolio of software businesses.

Prior to that, Paul was either a founder or CEO for several private equity and venture capital backed software businesses in Silicon Valley, growing them globally and profitably to exit. He also received the World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneer Award in Davos in 2010.

Paul's appointment follows the recent hire of Alan Cline, who joined Hg earlier this year as Head of North America, bringing with him 20 years of experience as a successful software investor, joining from Vista Equity Partners.

Alan Cline, Head of North America at Hg, said: "We've gotten to know Paul well over the last year and he is a great cultural fit for Hg, as well as a proven operator with an enduring track record within software. Paul's appointment represents a further commitment to our leadership-centric business model and our investment into supporting world-class software businesses on both sides of the Atlantic."

Through these senior appointments, Hg continues to build a leading transatlantic position in software investment, anchored by our scale in Europe. Almost two thirds of the $125 Bn combined enterprise value of Hg's portfolio are businesses that serve customers in both North America and Europe. We believe that the further addition of senior leadership in the US will further reinforce that track record and Hg's capability to do more.

Paul Zuber commented: "Hg's strength in Europe, investment in North America, high quality portfolio and fund firepower represents a rare opportunity in the world of software. These strong fundamentals coupled with the positive culture and strong firm values are the reasons why I am thrilled to join Hg at this exciting point in time."

About Hg

We support the building of sector-leading enterprises that supply businesses with critical software applications or workflow services, delivering a more automated workplace for their customers.

This industry is characterised by digitisation trends that are in early stages of adoption and are set to transform the workplace for professionals over decades to come. Our support combines deep end-market knowledge with world class operational resources, together providing compelling support to entrepreneurial leaders looking to scale their business – businesses that are well invested, enduring and serve their customers well.

With a vast European network and strong presence across North America, our 400 employees and $65bn in funds under management support a portfolio of around 50 businesses, worth over $125 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 100,000 employees, consistently growing revenues at more than 20% annually. If you'd like to see more, check us out at www.hgcapital.com.

SOURCE Hg