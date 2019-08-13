Paula Abdul Announced as InMode Brand Ambassador

As a lifelong performer, Paula has always taken care of herself and has the muscles to prove it—however, at age 57, she acknowledges the reality of gravity. "I can do bicep and tricep workouts as much as anyone else, but as you get older, there is only a certain amount of tone and shape that you can have," she shares.

Searching for an alternative to invasive traditional cosmetic surgery, Paula found InMode and its BodyTite and FaceTite technology. The technology represents a paradigm shift in the minimally-invasive aesthetic solutions market.

"Paula is an excellent candidate for InMode's innovative technology using radio-frequency to provide a natural tighter appearance," says Dr. Spero Theodorou, plastic surgeon and InMode's Chief Medical Officer. "She is fit and exercises regularly, but has some areas that trouble her due to past injuries and the effects of aging that overtake us all."

To sculpt and remodel those trouble spots, Paula turned to InMode's BodyTite system for her arms and FaceTite and Morpheus8 handpieces for her lower face, jawline and neck. Unlike more extensive cosmetic surgery, which requires general anesthesia, InMode's minimally-invasive BodyTite/FaceTite technology addresses fat and contracts skin under local anesthesia. The treatment is designed to leave no visible scarring, requires little downtime, and is less costly than traditional surgical treatments. Even better, results are often observed immediately, with continued improvement seen up to 12 months later.

"I am proud to get the word out about what InMode's amazing technology in face and body rejuvenation can do for people like me who notice the inevitable effects of natural aging," says Paula. "While maintaining a healthy lifestyle of fitness and skincare routines, I still wanted more definition and tighter, firmer skin at my jawline and arms - and InMode's BodyTite and FaceTite helped me restore a sleeker, more youthful look without invasive cosmetic surgery. I am very pleased with the results!"

"As an award-winning artist, philanthropist and record-breaking icon, we are thrilled to announce a strong and powerful woman like Paula representing our brand. Paula has an ageless presence and embodies InMode's commitment to enhance beauty and well-being," said Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America. "This collaboration will ensure a greater audience is aware of the benefits of InMode's technology on a national and global level."

Thrilled by her results, Paula wants to share what the BodyTite/FaceTite procedure did for her and can do for others. Paula is bringing her renewed feeling of confidence and self-assurance to others who want the same benefits.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency (RF) based devices. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures, as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. For additional information, visit www.inmodemd.com.

For a list of physicians using BodyTite or FaceTite in your area visit: https://inmodemd.com/physican-finder/

